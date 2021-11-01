



Here’s what Aishwarya Rai does to calm down and relax When it comes to skin care, it seems like there are no limits. With the overflowing ideas of the beauty industry, one can get tips and tricks for all conditions that are suitable for any skin type. As our skin experiences pollution, makeup, stress, and even the constant urge to touch the face, we need to find simple solutions to calm and relax the skin. From taking a day to avoid putting on makeup and applying face masks to resting well, many methods to de-stress the skin can be found in the depths of YouTube blog posts and Instagram reels. However, many celebrities also share their secrets on how they solve their skin problems by opting for multiple tools, special creams, massage therapy and so on. Bollywood star and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been called the “most beautiful woman in the world”, too, has some secrets up her sleeve. Although the natural beauty with blue eyes likes to keep it minimalist, she likes to spend time giving the skin the desired rest it is necessary. And for that, Aishwarya made sure to post her semi-glam photos on social media. Her red lips and kohl-rimmed eyes are her most beloved looks and it leaves us in awe that she too swears by minimal makeup. But when it comes to relaxing and soothing her skin, Aishwarya opts for some simple tips to do the same. In fact, her top beauty tip for rejuvenating skin is – aromatherapy. She had once revealed in an interview: “I swear by aromatherapy”. Aromatherapy is known to stimulate smell receptors in the nose and then send messages through the nervous system to the limbic system, which is the part of the brain that controls emotions. This method uses various essential oils to relieve stress and boost immunity. The oils that Aishwarya likes to add are sandalwood, chamomile, or lavender, which are stress relieving, and eucalyptus or lemongrass for improving immunity. In addition to this, the actress likes to try various DIY recipes to brighten and hydrate the skin. Her favorite face mask is the besan, cream and turmeric mask. She also enjoys massaging her face with honey and sour milk. She swears by the banana mask, the milk and almost the oil pack too. These face masks are great for the skin as they have anti-inflammatory properties and hydrate the skin.

