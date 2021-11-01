Celebrate Halloween with characters from every Star Trek series in dress code – TrekMovie.com

Halloween became Star Trek’s canon as early as TOS’s “Catspaw” and while it never returned, Star Trek writers love to see the crews from every show dress up. As an update to our previous list of the 10 favorite Star Trek characters in costume from years ago, we take a look at more fun times that Star Trek characters wore something other than their standard uniforms, often (but not always) because they had to be in disguise. Start taking notes, as some of them might make great Halloween or cosplay costumes at the next convention.

This list is neither orderly nor exhaustive, but it covers (almost) all the incarnations of the Trek franchise. (And no, “Patterns of Force” will never, ever make the list.)

Kirk and McCoy as Doctors of the 1980s (“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home”)

With Unresponsive Chekov awaiting surgery during the Dark Ages, aka San Francisco in 1986, Kirk, Bones, and Gillian Taylor attempt to save him from 20th century medicine. with Dr Taylor as a patient.

Disguise Tip: Don’t forget the stretcher and make sure the person in it can give a convincing cramping cry.

Malcolm Reed in Suliban (Business, ” Detained “)

When Archer and Mayweather are held by an alien race called the Tandarans, Lieutenant Reed disguises himself as Suliban to infiltrate the prison and get them out. It is Prison break, edition of United Earth Starfleet.

This makeup would have to be all over the place to work, so get a friend to help you out. You can also help them out and go as Suliban buddies. Or twins! (Do the Suliban have twins?)

Marinate as Orion (Lower decks, “We will always have Tom Paris”)

Also known as “The Search for T’Ana’s Libido Position”, Mariner is sent with Tendi to Qualor II, disguised in full Orion outfit to match him. Cerritos teammate.

This costume is all about the attitude. If you are truly successful, you can become the mistress of the winter constellations!

The TNG crew as 19th century Royal Navy officers (Star Trek: Generations)

What better way to present the cast of Enterprise-D to a large audience in their first feature film than in 19th-century naval uniforms on a sailboat at sea? It was just Worf’s promotion from lieutenant to lieutenant commander, with shrill cheers, plank walk and borderline aggression. Have all promotions been done this way on Enterprise-D? and if not, why not? I need answers.

No makeup needed for this one, just a very complicated and specific outfit. Nitpickers will judge, but Star Trek fans will push you into the closest body of water.

Bashir, Garak and (sort of) Sisko, OBrien, Kira, Worf and Dax as spies from the 1960s (Deep Space New, “Our man Bashir”)

This two-time Emmy-nominated holosuite game features Bashir and Garak in a 1960s spy show. A transporter malfunction replaces the original characters with the likenesses of the DS9 crew, and they have nothing to do with it. doubt never looked so beautiful. Fun Fact: “Our Man Bashir” premiered 10 days after the release of Pierce Brosnan James Bond’s debut film, “GoldenEye”. Good timing.

Prepare for people to miss the Star Trek connection and just think it’s a Bond story. But if you know, you know.

Janeway, Chakotay, Tuvok, and Paris like 1990s Los Angelenos (Traveler, “The end of the future”)

After one of those pesky graviton fields brought Time Voyager back to 20th-century Earth, the team on the outside don threads plugged in enough from the ’90s to blend in with the humans of that era. At one point, Tuvok points out that they could have been wearing their Starfleet uniforms and no one would have noticed. At least they didn’t looks like a cadet magazine.

Janeway’s white suit is definitely the way to go for this one, although Tuvok comes in second.

Data and Geordi like Holmes and Watson (The next generation, “Elementary, dear data”)

The holodeck lends itself to being a dress-up wonderland with so many TNG episodes taking place in it. One of the most notable was Data and Geordi’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in “Elementary, Dear Data”. With his two Emmy nominations for costume design and artistic direction, you can’t leave him off a list of Halloween costumes.

Like Bond costumes, these deep cuts will be easily mistaken by others to be “just” a Sherlock Holmes and Watson costume, so don’t forget the VISOR for Watson and pale skin and yellow eyes for Sherlock. The chef’s kiss.

Spock like his cousin Selek (The animated series,“Past years”)

Arguably the best episode of TAS, a time-lost Spock is sent back to his childhood to prevent his own death. Disguised as a distant cousin named Selek, Spock guides his young self through the kahs-wan, a survival test of Vulcan adolescents. It’s a mind-blowing episode that precedes Terminator and Back to the Future paradoxes of predestination.

If you already have Spock’s blue science shirt (and a lot of you have), all you’ll need is the dress.

Kirk and McCoy as Nibirans (Star Trek Into Darkness)

In the Kelvin universe, the Business discovers an erupting volcano on the planet Nibiru, which would cause an extinction level event. Kirk and Bones disguise themselves as natives to avoid violating the First Directive, which backfires and ages badly.

It might not be a good idea for a costume. Just look at his face.

Cadet Tilly as “Captain Killy” (Discovery, “Despite yourself”)

After an unexpected leap into the mirror universe, younger Silvia Tilly is reluctantly pushed into the controls of the ISS Discovery, disguising herself as her evil counterpart, Captain “Killy”.

It’s a popular outfit, so if you can’t make the outfit yourself, you can find someone on Etsy who will make it for you.

Picard and Rios because we still don’t know what (Picard, “Stardust City Rag”)

The pursuit of Bruce Maddox brings the crew of La Sirena to the planet Freecloud in this episode directed by Jonathan Frakes. If you want to see Picard as a Frenchman pretending to be an English speaking Englishman with a bad French accent, with an eye patch, launch this Paramount + app immediately.

Picard’s costume looks simpler, but Rios’s will get you more attention.

Spock as an ordinary 1930s man (The original series, “The city on the edge of eternity”)

When Kirk and Spock use the Guardian of Forever to travel back in time and save the future, they first steal clothes and hide in Edith Keeler’s basement. When he is discovered, instead of having to listen to Kirk tell the story of the unfortunate accident he had as a child, Spock cleverly dons a blue knit beanie to hide his alien ears. You have never seen a tube radio enthusiast look so good.

The easiest. Suit. Already.

Who is your favorite Star Trek character in disguise?

Do you have a favorite from this list (or our 2008 list)? Or another favorite moment? Have you ever cosplayed using a Star Trek dress-up moment? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay up to date with all the news and reviews of the new Star Trek Universe on TV at TrekMovie.com.