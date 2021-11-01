Brands and celebrities are taking the vegan fashion route





World Vegan Day is the day to remember that animals want to live pain free, just like us, and don’t want to be turned into burgers or shoes, says Sachin Bangera, celebrity and public relations director, PETA India. Celebrated across the world on November 1, World Vegan Day each year sees a variety of fashion brands promoting veganism through their products. This year, H&M partnered with PETA entities to launch its Co-Exist story, a collection of avant-garde clothing for women, men and children, all made with innovative animal-free materials. H&M is pushing the vegan fashion revolution forward and is yet another stunning example of how advancements in textiles have made vegan alternatives nearly indistinguishable from animal-derived and ethically and environmentally superior materials. H&M’s Co-Exist Collection is made from FLWRDWN, a cellulosic material created with natural wildflowers and will include comfortable padded shoes and jackets, padded pants and reversible padded shoulder bags. VEGEA (an innovative vegan material partly made from skins, stems and grape seeds discarded during winemaking) is used to create an embossed vest and pants, while ECONYL fiber (a regenerated nylon created from trash, like fishnets and scraps of fabric and more) appears in a cozy oversized mesh. The collection also includes vegan makeup and children’s t-shirts that say ‘Speak Up for Animals! Earlier this year, fashion house Karl Lagerfeld teamed up with model, actress and activist Amber Valletta and co-created a collection of sustainable accessories for spring 2021, which included vegan cactus leather bags. Closer to home, vegetable leather or Pleather is considered a great sustainable alternative. Malai, a vegan brand based in Kerala sources coconut. As the winners of the Circular Design Challenge of Lakme Fashion Week in 2020, the brand’s goal was to create products that have no impact and do not damage the environment. Likewise, fashion designers such as Gaurav Gupta, Jade by Monica & Karishma, Pro by Aneeth Arora, Shyamal & Bhumika, Rina Dhaka, Vikram Phadnis, Rocky S, Bloni by Akshat Bansal and many others are committed to being without leather. Actor-producer John Abraham speaks out against animal cruelty and encourages everyone to be kind to animals. The Satyameva actor Jayate recently appeared in a Mercy For Animals India commercial encouraging people to be kind to animals. The slogan for the ad read: In a world where you can be anything, be kind. Expressing his love for animals, John says: Animals deserve our love, respect and freedom. Through this campaign, I am sending a message that the least we can do to help animals is to be kind to them. I am delighted to be a part of the Mercy For Animals Indias campaign and I assure you that I have always stood up for animals in need. Other celebrities who have raised their voices against animal cruelty are Sunny Leone, Milind Soman, Adah Sharma, Harshvardhan Rane, Jacqueline Fernandes and many more. While Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, showcased eight stylish outfits all created without fur, leather, wool, exotic skins, cashmere, mohair or silk for the PETA Indias fashion lookbook, Sunny Leone was the face of the I Am label. Animal, an athleisure brand that uses no leather, silk or wool. The dyes used in clothing do not contain glycerin or animal fats. Billions of animals are killed each year to satisfy the demand for fast fashion. According to Bangera, data shows that wool, silk, alpaca fleece and cowhide have more than three times greater impacts on global warming than vegan textiles such as polyester fabrics or polyurethane leather. . Ultimately, it’s all up to us and how we can make a difference in the lives of the voiceless! Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

