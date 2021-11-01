International Falls votes to no longer dress its famous statue of Smokey Bear

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. The 26-foot-tall Smokey Bear statue that stands above the town of International Falls will no longer wear earmuffs in the winter and fishing gear in the summer.

The city council voted unanimously last week to ban dressing the iconic figure in a costume other than his traditional blue jeans, belt, buckle and campaign hat, with his shovel in his hand.

For several decades, residents of International Falls have dressed Smokey in different outfits depending on the season, starting in the 1980s when locals knitted a 25-foot-long scarf and created giant mittens and earmuffs.

But Mayor Harley Droba said he’s reached out to other communities in Minnesota that are also home to famous giant statues, including Paul Bunyan and Babe in Bemidji, Big Ole the Viking in Alexandria, and the Jolly Green Giant in Blue Earth for him. said they thought it was kind of crazy that International Falls decorated their famous fiberglass monument.

That’s what you want to be known for is having this thing, and allowing people to put anything on it, even with permission from the council, is just ridiculous to them, Droba said. at last week’s board meeting.

There is also the risk of damaging the statue, the city recently spent $ 30,000 to restore the statue of Smokey, which was originally built in 1954, Droba said.

Council member Mike Holden said he felt caught in the middle. He’s been helping decorate Smokey since the mid-80s, and really enjoyed it, he said.

But Holden also said his father worked for the Minnesota State Forestry Division for 36 years. And Smokey the Bear was a big deal in our family, he said.

The US Forest Service has issued guidelines for groups authorized to use Smokey’s image, to ensure that he will continue to be a powerful icon in fire prevention for years to come.

There’s a reason for that, Holden says. They don’t want Smokey the Bear’s importance downgraded.

The council voted 4-0 to ban dressing the Smokey Bear statue. This means that even in the dead of winter, in the nation’s self-proclaimed cooler, Smokey will remain shirtless.