Drinkers dress up as ghouls and vampires for Halloween as they party on the spookiest night of the year





DRINKERS hit the town dressed as ghouls and vampires for Halloween as revelers party on the spookiest night of the year. Thousands of revelers flocked to pubs and clubs in disguise tonight to mark the occasion. 26 Halloween revelers brave the wind and rain in Leeds 26 Flashmob hit Piccadilly Circus in London for Halloween extravaganza Credit: Alamy 26 Thousands of University of Portsmouth students took to bars and clubs for Halloween Credit: Paul Jacobs / pictureexclusive.com 26 Another Halloween party night in Leeds city center Credit: NB PRESS LTD 26 Couple puts on leather and latex coats as they arrive in town Credit: LNP 26 A group dressed up as angels and demons for a Halloween event in Birmingham Credit: SnapperSK 26 A party animal dressed in horns and dark makeup in Soho, London Credit: i-Images 26 Party students in disguise lined up on Broad Street in Birmingham to go to the clubs Credit: SnapperSK 26 Some braved the cold in tiny dresses Credit: LNP 26 Temperatures haven’t stopped many from undressing to dress The streets of London were busy early on with drunks disguised as devils, angels, superheroes, ghosts and even a banana. A daring reveler has even been spotted carrying a huge pumpkin on his head. And a troupe of dancers hit Piccadilly Circus to recreate the famous zombie dance scenes from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in a spectacular Halloween flashmob. Temperatures are expected to drop to single digits in many areas tonight, although that hasn’t stopped many from stripping to dress. One woman donned a tiny red latex dress, fishnets and horns as a costume, while others wore tiny dresses with leather gloves as they started a night of spooky entertainment. Denise Van Outen was also spotted planning a spooky Halloween weekend at the Proud Cabaret. Brave spirits hit the city as heavy rains and winds blew across the country. Yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place over much of Britain and gusts of over 80 mph have been recorded with reports of wind damage causing chaos on the roads. Meanwhile, cops are out in force as officers prepare for a busy night. In the capital, three raves have already been closed this weekend. Officers raided a party in Lambeth just before midnight Friday after complaints about fireworks. The police officers present found 300 young people dancing in a community center. As they dispersed the crowds, fighting broke out – and fireworks were launched at the heads of the officers. One was injured. In the early hours of Saturday morning, 150 people were found partying in a railroad arch in Southwark. 26 Two women in fancy dress pose outside Rosie’s nightclub in Birmingham Credit: SnapperSK 26 Brave drunks hit the city of Leeds Credit: NB PRESS LTD 26 A troupe of dancers in London recreated the famous zombie dance scenes from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Credit: Alamy 26 An angel in the streets of London Credit: i-Images 26 A blond bunny wrapped in a fur coat for the cold Halloween weather 26 Temperatures are expected to drop to single digits in many areas this evening Credit: LNP 26 As the temperatures dropped this man was sure to be warm on his evening Credit: LNP 26 Creepy alcohol roaming the streets of London Credit: LNP 26 A daring reveler has even been spotted carrying a pumpkin on his head Credit: LNP 26 A group of disguised friends ready for a Halloween party in town Credit: i-Images The sound system was seized and the rave was interrupted at 3:45 a.m. Across London, in Bethnal Green, cops raided a group of 30 after learning that some people inside were involved in drug trafficking. Three people were arrested and drugs, knives and other weapons were seized. Chief Inspector Jack May-Robinson has warned that large unlicensed parties “are ruining the lives of local residents.” He said: “While we appreciate that a lot of people are celebrating Halloween this weekend with house parties, a number of people will choose to host big music events. “These gatherings ruin the lives of residents. “They often attract anti-social behavior and can be dangerous environments for those who frequent them. “When we identify an event, we work hard to make sure the proper action is taken and equipment is seized to prevent attendees from moving to another location. “Additional patrols are taking place across London to maintain public safety.” More police officers are also likely to be on duty across the country amid an increase in reports of spiked young women. Thousands of revelers are boycotting nightclubs and taking to the streets to protest growing reports of problems with nightlife. 26 The streets of London were busy early with disguised drunks Credit: LNP 26 A pair of fancy dress poses for the camera in Soho Credit: LNP 26 This pair appears to be dressed like the Chuckle Brothers Credit: LNP 26 A group of pals pose for the camera in Soho, London Credit: LNP 26 Party people in fancy costumes make the most of Halloween night Credit: LNP 26 Courageous spirits hit town despite chilly temperatures and strong winds Credit: LNP Maura Higgins channels Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman for Halloween

