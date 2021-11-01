US real GDP grew 2% year-on-year in third quarter 2021: BEA advance estimate





The real gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States grew at an annual rate of 2% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, according to the preliminary estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In the second quarter, real GDP increased 6.7%. The second estimate for the third quarter based on more complete data will be released on November 24. The increase in real GDP in the third quarter reflected increases in private investment in inventories, personal consumption expenditure (PCE), state and local government spending, and non-residential fixed investment that were partially offset by declines in fixed residential investment, federal government spending, and exports, BEA said in a press release. Imports, which is a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, have increased. The increase in GDP in the third quarter reflects the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases has resulted in further restrictions and delays in reopening facilities in parts of the country. Public support in the form of forgivable loans to businesses, grants to state and local governments, and social benefits to households have all declined. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be quantified in the estimate of GDP for the third quarter, as the impacts are usually incorporated into the source data and cannot be identified separately. The increase in private investment in inventories reflects increases in wholesale trade (led by non-durable goods industries) and retail trade (led by motor vehicle and parts dealers). The increase in PCE reflects an increase in services which was partly offset by a decrease in goods. Within services, increases were widespread, with the largest contributions coming from "other" services (mainly international travel), transportation services and health care. The decrease in goods mainly reflects a decrease in spending on motor vehicles and parts. The gross domestic purchasing price index rose 5.4 percent in the third quarter compared to an increase of 5.8 percent in the second. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (DS)

