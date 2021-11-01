Magic City Fashion Week Showcases Best of Birmingham (Photos)

Story and photos by Ameera Steward

For the Birmingham Times

One of Birmingham’s biggest fashion events, Magic City Fashion Week (MCFW) kicked off on Friday, October 29, seeking to rename, reflect and represent.

Daniel Grier, founder of a successful clothing brandSplattered by DKGand MCFW, has announced what to expect for its fourth season, which runs from March 31, 2022 to April 3, 2022.

Making the announcement at Asthetik Bham in Birmingham city center a day before the Magic City Classic soccer game between rivals Alabama A&M and Alabama State, Grier also celebrated Splashed by DKG’s eighth anniversary and showcased his new line Reflections.

This fourth season will be rebranded mainly to ensure [the show] what the city looks like, said Grier. And it’s not just black and white, it’s to make sure everyone is represented here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was clear that MCFW’s goal was to collaborate with as many people as possible and to diversify the shows. Last week’s show drew community leaders, business owners and others, including Birmingham City Councilor Darrell OQuinn; Lacey Woodroof, founder of basic, a sustainable clothing brand based in Birmingham; and Viola Ratcliffe, responsible for the Bib & Tucker Sew-Op program

We were really lucky to have put together a team of about 12 different people, and it’s growing, said Woodroof. But a really great team of people representing a lot of different businesses in the community, a lot of different parts of our community which is really amazing and were really excited to continue the conversation about fashion and art in Birmingham further afield. than it had been done before.

Friday’s event was an anniversary event for Splashed by DKG and they announced what was to come for MCFW’s fourth season.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The MCFW team have partnered with the Birmingham Museum of Art to host the four-day event and with basic to deliver an immersive fashion art experience where they will gauge community interest with designers, retailers, brands , theater students anyone interested in creating a fashionable look based on a work of art, explained Woodroof.

Were going to identify some permanent collections in the museum, have each of those people interested in creating art-based looks create a look based on that work of art, then there will be a live model wearing whatever ‘they made front of this piece in the museum, said Woodroof.

They hope it’s an experience that will be a really cool opening to show first the intersectionality of fashion and art, but also the intersectionality of Birmingham’s creative community, she continued.

Grier added that basic will also provide a space for new brands and creatives to promote and sell their work.

MCFW has also partnered with Bib & Tucker, a sewing-based nonprofit, to launch young designers much earlier, as it separates us from building a huge ecosystem for fashion and designs here. in this city, said Grier.

Bib & Tucker will present their Recycled Runway Fashion Show, a recycling fashion competition for young people on Friday April 1st.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It will be a fashion night, a community night, a night of celebration of Birmingham’s youth, of the creative energy of this city, of the Birmingham alumni who have passed the knowledge on to us, said Ratcliffe. It will be for high school students; we’re going to start working with organizations and accepting applications from students who want to participate, but for us it is so important to give students an outlet that is interested in it.

There aren’t too many places events like the MCFW can happen, Grier said, and while people have a lot of negative things to say about Birmingham, he thinks things are changing.

There are a lot of conversations across the country about what people think Birmingham is and it’s great but we know what Birmingham is, added Woodroof. And we really want to show not just Birmingham, not just the state of Alabama, not just the Southeast, but really and really the country and the world that we’re so much more vibrant than we think, and we have so much talent here and we have a really cool and forward thinking, super talented and very accomplished culture.

For more information on Magic City Fashion Week, visit https://magiccityfashionweek.org/ or follow on Instagram @magiccityfashionweek