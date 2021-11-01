A guide to Movember and how to take care of that mustache

Two Australian friends, Travis Garone and Luke Slattery, came up with the idea of ​​reviving the mustache as a fashion trend in 2003. They encouraged 30 guys to take up the challenge and called themselves Mo Bros.

Inspired by another breast cancer fundraiser from a mother of friends, Garone and Slattery decided to start one of their own that would focus on men’s health and prostate cancer. They started by asking people to grow a MB and charge AUD 10. The following year, they officially launched their cause and amassed the largest donation the Australian Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCFA) has ever received.

Since then, the Movember Foundations charity has changed the face of men’s health globally, focusing on mental health and the prevention of suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, according to the Movember site.

In November of each year, an event involving Mo Bros growing mustaches to raise awareness is organized. Their motto: uneven, lopsided, itchy or epic, whatever month you grow this Movember, your face will be the fundraiser and awareness for men’s health. (This is how the term Movember became a hanger for Mo and November.)

Based in Richmond, Victoria (Australia), the Movember Foundation has come a long way in raising awareness through this social event.

The money raised by the Mo Bros and Mo Sisters who have sign has contributed to over 1,200 men’s health projects in 20 countries, covering a variety of men’s health issues such as mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Others can also contribute to the event by run / walk 60 kilometers in November or organize a fundraiser. For more information, visit the Movember website here.

However, if you are growing a mustache or a beard, you should take care of it as well. Here is how you can take care of that mustache.

Grow it the right way

Now that you are considering ditching the clean shaven look and growing out a full beard, it is only right that you do it right. If you are growing a beard and starting with a clean slate, be patient and wait for your beard to show.

Grow facial hair for a few weeks while trimming it with a pair of scissors to achieve the desired shape. Trim any hair that grows beyond the lip line. If you are looking for a good pair of scissors, go here to buy a perfect one.

During this time, only trim your facial hair when needed or once a month. This will ensure that you get rid of dry hair and make room for new hair to grow. Plus, it will help you style your mustache however you want.

Use a fine tooth comb to straighten unruly hair and achieve a polished look. To buy here.

Know the needs of your beard

If your beard doesn’t have volume, use beard oil to soften and strengthen it. Using beard oil will not only prevent dandruff and promote growth, but also leave your beard smelling great. Mr. Porter has incredible offers from Tom ford and Elemis. So, grow your facial hair like a pro.

People with thick beards are advised to trim them regularly to maintain the shape of their beard. Besides, one can also use grooming gel or lotion to keep facial hair tidy just like a real gentleman. Display your mustache with pride.

Get your hands on some grooming lotion here.

It’s time to clean your mustache

The most important step in maintaining a mustache is keeping it clean. Using a moisturizing shampoo goes a long way in keeping your mustache fresh and crisp. It will also help you get rid of the scaly skin that might have accumulated under your beard.

Buy your beard shampoo here.

Besides shampooing your beard, you should also make sure to clean it before bed. You can just use cold water to rinse it off before touching the bag.

Eat healthy

Last but not the least, it all starts with maintaining a healthy diet. A balanced diet will not only ensure hair growth, but also give you glowing skin. Minimize the consumption of processed foods and stick to healthier options.

Remember to drink plenty of water.

(Main and Featured Image: Malik Skydsgaard / Unsplash)