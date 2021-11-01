Have you ever heard of a small heart attack? Watch out for signs





Heart attacks can be debilitating, but not all are equally serious. | Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights A heart attack occurs when due to high cholesterol or a narrowing of the arteries, blood flow to the heart and the supply of oxygen are disrupted. Pain in the arm or lower left jaw is a tell-tale symptom of a normal heart attack more often in women than in men. This could refer to pulmonary edema, a condition characterized by the filling of fluids in the lungs after the heart tissue has suffered damage from a heart attack. New Delhi: The incidence of heart attacks has increased at an alarming rate over the past few decades across the world. The condition that previously affected people fell into a specific age range now knows no bounds and can appear as early as their 30s and 20s. However, a heart attack is not always so dramatic. Sometimes it could be a mild or mild heart attack. A heart attack occurs when due to high cholesterol or a narrowing of the arteries, blood flow to the heart and the supply of oxygen are disrupted. This results in a heart attack, the most common symptom of which is chest pain, according to the American Heart Association. What is a small heart attack? Heart attacks can be debilitating, but not all are equally serious. According to experts, despite a positive result, a mild or minor heart attack is just as important. Commonly referred to as non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction, or NSTEMI, the condition means your heart has not suffered much damage and continues to pump normally. This is due to the appearance of a heartbeat on the electrocardiogram. Additionally, according to Harvard Medical School, a silent heart attack is usually diagnosed after the event when a test reveals evidence of damage to the heart. Still, experts recommend watching for telltale signs of a small heart attack to prevent risks and reduce the likelihood of long-term damage. Neck or jaw pain: Pain in the arm or lower left jaw is a tell-tale symptom of a normal heart attack – more often in women than in men. The same can also be felt in the neck and can appear out of nowhere, keep you awake at night and can get worse with exercise. Dizziness, fatigue: A damaged heart has trouble getting blood flowing to other vital organs like the brain. This can cause dizziness or fatigue. If you experience unexplained fatigue, it is recommended to consult an expert. Shortness of breath: Frequent shortness of breath without chest pain is not normal. This could refer to pulmonary edema – a condition characterized by the filling of fluids in the lungs after heart tissue has suffered damage from a heart attack. Asthma patients often confuse this with worsening their respiratory symptoms, when in fact; it could be an underlying heart disease. Nausea: Nausea is another popular overlooked symptom of a heart attack. This is more common in the elderly, women or patients with diabetes. Slight chest discomfort: According to Harvard Medical School, only half of heart attacks present with extreme chest pain. On the contrary, a patient is likely to experience discomfort, tightness, pressure or a feeling of squeezing in the chest area. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making any changes to your diet.

