Sustainable fashion startups turn leftovers into statement pieces

Robert Gentz, the director of online fashion retailer Zalando, recently call time fast mode, saying the clothing industry needs to shift to a more sustainable business model within 10 years. H&M has been offering a range of sustainably produced clothing since 2012 and claims it is aiming to use 100% recycled or sustainable materials by 2030.

However, many criticize these measures as simply more greenwashing. The fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters in the world, with clothing and footwear production responsible for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a European Parliament report released last year . That’s more than all international flights and shipping combined.

Despite many statements about circular fashion, very little garment waste in the world is recycled. 87% of clothing waste is landfilled or incinerated each year.

Clothing and footwear are responsible for 10% more greenhouse gas emissions than aviation and shipping combined

However, a small but growing number of startups are offering fashion companies a way to reduce this landfill waste by recycling fibers from discarded clothing.

H&M has invested in four of these companies: Swedens Renewcell, Finlands Infinited Fiber, British startup Worn Again, as well as Spinnova, a Finnish company making textiles from wood waste. Sportswear brand Adidas has also backed Infinited Fiber and Spinnova, and Zalando took a stake in Infinited Fiber last month.

Circular fiber

Renewcell has developed a way to recycle worn jeans and production scraps to make a patented material called “circulose” that can be used to make new clothes.

The process of making circulose begins with removing buttons and zippers from clothing and shredding textile waste. The lint then goes through a so-called wet chemical processing stage, where the magic happens, says Harald Cavalli-Bjrkman, Director of Growth at Renewcells.

We adjust the properties of cellulose molecules in cotton textiles, such as viscosity, reactivity and gloss. After that, the material goes through a fiber separation step where the polyester and other synthetic materials are removed.

What emerges from this process is a circulose pulp, which is then dried and shipped to customers in square blocks. These producers manufacture regenerated cellulose fibers, which are then processed into viscose and lyocell for the production of new textiles.

Renewcell has the capacity to produce 60,000 tonnes of circulose per year, which is not huge compared to the 62 million tonnes of textiles we consume each year.

However, the company is already having some impact by working with a number of top brands that use the material in their clothing. These include H&M, which invested in Renewcell in 2017 and owns a 10% stake in the company, Levi’s and Bestseller, a Swedish fashion house that owns brands such as Select and Vera Moda.

Renewcell is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in November of last year and is valued at approximately SEK 6.67 billion (670m).

Is it really sustainable?

The Swedish startup uses 100% renewable energy in its production process, but other aspects of its production are not as sustainable. For example, Renewcell uses chemicals which, while safe and meeting environmental regulations, are made from fossil fuels. The company is also aware of the carbon cost of the transport it uses for deliveries, both to consumers and to its industrial facilities.

It is a constant concern for us to be as resource efficient as possible. We were aware that we couldn’t stress the fact that we were making a circular product without being honest about the social and economic impact they had, and how we could do better, says Cavalli-Bjrkman.

Waste to specifications

Berlin-based circular economy startup Kleiderly also recycles old textiles to make trendy sunglasses. The company collects garments containing fabrics such as polyester, cotton, viscose and elastane, removes components that cannot be recycled, and then uses chemicals to break down the material.

A natural additive then makes the material stick like glue, explains founder and chemical engineer Alina Bassi. This produces a long strip of an alternative fiber to plastic which is cut into pellets. These can then be molded into different shapes, from glasses to hangers to furniture.

We decided to focus on the glasses to make the concept of what was being done easy to understand and to show that it is really possible to recycle old textiles and create value from them, explains Bassi.

Kleiderly is still at an early stage of development, with pilot projects underway with a number of companies. Yet his process is a microcosm of the impact that could be produced on a global scale if more companies used waste as a resource and embraced the principles of the circular economy.

If the EU alone applied the principles of the circular economy, we could halve emissions by 2030, says Bassi.

Here are the sustainable textile startups to watch out for:

Textile recycling

Spinnova is a Finnish company which is building its first commercial scale factory in Finland, which is expected to start production within the next year. The startup claims that fiber production uses no harmful chemicals and 99% less water than cotton production. It is fully biodegradable and contains no microplastics. The company also plans to develop a leather fabric from waste leather. Spinnova was listed on the Nasdaq Nordic Exchange in June and currently has a market valuation of around 819 million. Among Spinnova's recent projects is a collaboration with outdoor clothing brand Icepeak, which makes outfits for Finnish athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics, including a shoulder bag made from durable Spinnova materials.

New materials

MycoTex is a Dutch company launched last year that is developing a way to make bespoke clothing from mushroom roots. The company is primed so far.

Post-carbon fashion is a London-based startup that makes microbial pigments that photosynthesize, literally breathing the tissues with which they are imbued. This process removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Waste2Wear is a Dutch startup founded in 2012 that manufactures textiles from recycled plastic.

is a Dutch startup founded in 2012 that manufactures textiles from recycled plastic. AMSilk is a German company, launched in 2008, which manufactures synthetic silk by bacterial fermentation. The fibers are of plant origin and 100% biodegradable. It raised a $ 29 million Series C round in May 2021 to accelerate time to market, with the funding round led by Novo Holdings with participation from Cargill and ER Capital Holdings.

Durable dyes

Vividye is a Swedish startup that creates reversible dyeing solutions for textiles. Its technology allows old textiles to be bleached and re-colored without damaging the material, giving them new life.

Dyeing, based in the Netherlands, provides clean textile processing solutions that are 100% water and chemical free. It has also developed a method of dyeing fabrics which uses recovered carbon dioxide as a dye medium instead of water.

We are Spin Dye is a Swedish company founded in 2014, which has developed a sustainable method of dyeing synthetic fabrics. The company’s clients include H&M and Hugo Boss. He lifted a 3m Series A round back in 2018.

Colorifix, based in the UK, produces natural dyes that replicate nature’s color palette. The company uses a biological process rather than a chemical one to produce, deposit and fix pigments on textiles. So far, Colorifix has raised $ 9 million in two rounds from investors including Sagana Capital, the Cambridge Enterprise university fund and H&M.

Miriam Partington is a correspondent for Sifteds Germany. She tweets from @mparts_