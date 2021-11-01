Fashion
I’m the Fashion Director of ShopbopThese are the basics that mean a big closet
Shopbopfashion director, Caroline Maguire, is one of the industry insiders we turn to regularly for new buying advice, given his keen eye and unique personal style. While she recently gave a glimpse of the main fall trends to consider, we thought we would go to the other end of the sartorial spectrum to get her advice on the specific basics that she thinks are also worth it.
Maguire believes that the incorporation of one or all of these seven high bases can help signify a large closet as each is incredibly versatile and can help balance a wardrobe. Essentially, you can take any of the basics in question and style it in multiple ways to create some standout looks.
Keep scrolling for the full list of Maguire. And because Shopbop always carries an assortment of A + core products, you’ll also find product recommendations throughout. Oh, and the brand recently launched Shopbop Men, so there are a few men’s items included if you’re interested.
1. Long sleeve t-shirt or Henley
“Everyone needs a good long sleeve t-shirt. They’re great for layering and are the perfect base to wear as a transitional piece between seasons.”
Free people One of the Henley Girls ($ 40)
Good American Essential Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($ 49)
Goldie Long sleeve t-shirt with piping ($ 90)
Nili Lotan Jordan Henley T-shirt ($ 195)
Madewell Crew neck bodysuit ($ 45)
Velva sheen Big Oz Pigment T-shirt ($ 100)
Enza Costa Long-sleeved fitted crew-neck in yarn-dyed cotton ($ 154)
2. Wide leg or straight leg denim
“Wide leg denim is a staple and should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. I love the pleated front of this Citizens of Humanity pair, it’s a fun way to spice up any look. . “
Citizens of humanity Franca pleated front jeans ($ 258)
Levi’s Ribcage straight ankle jeans ($ 98)
Agolde Vintage Lana mid-rise straight-leg jeans ($ 188)
Moussy Vintage Wide-leg San Jose tapered jeans ($ 350)
Mother Tunnel Vision high waist jeans ($ 258)
Framework Clean straight jeans ($ 298)
Levi’s Authentic 551z straight cropped jeans ($ 90)
3. Thick cardigan
“Everyone needs a thick cardigan for fall! Comfortable and cozy, it’s the perfect piece to add to your wardrobe when it starts to get cooler.
Vincent Ribbed fitted cardigan ($ 495)
eleven six Jeanette Cardi ($ 398)
Pink minke Farsistan knit cardigan ($ 98)
Ganni Soft wool knit cardigan ($ 325)
Good Invoice Cardigan ($ 595)
Madewell Pepper Tree Shawl Cardigan ($ 118)
4. Classic white t-shirt
“A classic for all seasons. Amo has the best basic white t-shirts.”
Master Classic T-shirt ($ 95)
Madewell Whisper cotton V-neck T-shirt ($ 20)
Re / done x Hanes 1950s Square Cropped T-Shirt ($ 90)
Hello Everyday t-shirt ($ 48)
Theory Cosmos essential t-shirt ($ 75)
Goldie Short-sleeved ribbed t-shirt ($ 80)
5. Comfortable boots
“I love Ugg’s classic mini boots. These easy pull-ons are great when you’re on the go, they’re great when I’m picking up and dropping my kids off at school.”
Ugg Classic Boots Mini II ($ 150)
Dr Martens 2976 Léonore Boots ($ 160)
Hunter’s Boot Chelsea boots with refined seams ($ 185)
Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boots ($ 140)
Last Chelsea Trail Boots ($ 300)
6. Gold Huggies or Hoops
“A classic pair of huggie hoops are timeless and always on trend. I never take them off!”
Adina reyter 14k Lasso Huggie Hoops ($ 398)
Théia jewelry There were little hoops ($ 32)
Marlet Hammer hoops ($ 88)
Agmes Triple Ridge Medium Hoops ($ 350)
Chachi Mysa earrings ($ 62)
7. Tote bag
“Everyone needs a universal tote. They’re perfect for shopping and storing everything at once! I love this versatile quilted Kassl bag. You can wear it as a tote or as a long messenger bag. shoulder strap. “
Kassl Oil Quilted Large Tote Bag ($ 470)
Madewell Zippered Medium Carry Tote ($ 178)
JW Anderson Tote belt ($ 530)
Tory Burch Perry tote with three compartments ($ 348)
Claire V. Messenger bag ($ 325)
Framework The signature of the tote ($ 478)
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
