Prince Charles praises fashion’s new digital identity at G-20 meeting in Rome





Prince Charles praised the new fashion digital ID that helps consumers make ethical choices. The British royal was in Rome this weekend, attending the G-20 meeting where he met the CEOs of top fashion brands. He praised the efforts to create a new digital ID for fashion brands, which he is very grateful for as it helps consumers make ethical decisions about where to shop. Thank you all, he told the current CEOs, all members of the Princes Fashion Taskforce chaired by Federico Marchetti, the founder of the YOOX NET-A-PORTER group. Andre Cameran from Giorgio Armani, Simon Cotton from Johnstons from Elgin, Thierry Andretta from Mulberry, Riccardo Bellini from Chloe, Brunello Cucinelli from the namesake label, among others were part of this meeting. Natasha Franck was also in attendance, representing EON, the company that provided the technology to make ID a reality. The demonstration was performed on a Johnstons of Elgin scarf and Mulberry handbag, as well as a Chloe poncho and Armani jacket, the latter made with recycled mattress feathers. Franck explained to Prince Charles that while the investments made by fashion companies in more sustainable and responsible practices are often invisible to the customer, digital ID will allow people to see. Prince Charles: People have a right to know if what they buy is created in a sustainable way In a statement, the Prince of Wales said of the task force: People have a right to know if what they buy is created in a sustainable way and it is the responsibility to tell them if we really believe in the principles shared transparency, responsibility and application. Fashion is one of the most polluting industries in the world, but this new digital ID shows how companies are embarking on meaningful and measurable change: providing customers with the information they need to make cleaner choices, more healthy and more sustainable. This shows that companies are not just talking about these issues, but taking action. The Fashion Taskforce is part of the Princes Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and includes Burberry, Gabriela Hearst, Stella McCartney, Selfridges, Vestiaire Collective and Modo Operandi. A spokesperson for the task force said digital ID will enable key players in the fashion value chain – including manufacturers, brands, retailers, resellers and recyclers – to ensure transparency. and unprecedented traceability of the products they sell. It will also unlock new circular services for customers, such as maintenance and repair services, as well as those focused on resale and recycling, they said. Commenting on the revolutionary advance, Marchetti said the time for discussions is over. In such a highly competitive industry, it is unprecedented that so many different brands and platforms around the world are working together on a single innovative solution, and I am delighted to say that this commitment is the result of an incredible group of companies. and their leaders. who recognize that there is no more time to waste in the industry’s transition to a more transparent and sustainable base. This digital identification offers a real opportunity for consumers to make truly sustainable choices when shopping. In an industry which must do much more to improve its impact on the environment, this is a big step forward and only the beginning of the Taskforces’ journey, concluded the president of the SMI. Image: EON Circular Product Data Protocol

