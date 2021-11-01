Fashion
Ducati Panigale V4: Wheelie in a clothing ad, his controversy
Were in Naples, where an advertisement was shot to advertise a men’s suit. No, not a leather suit, but a regular suit with jacket and pants. What is so strange about this? Nothing. The model is the star of the short video, with theDucati PanigaleSo what, you say? Well, maybe you haven’t seen the commercial yet … The stuntman, on the Italian superbike, starts the video on a full wheelie Via Marina, the famous street (usually very busy) which runs along the seafront and the port of Naples.
The street was not closed to traffic
The street was in no way closed to traffic. In fact, you can see the cars driving down the same street behind the rider, and a gray one spinning over them. As if that wasn’t enough, the rider continues to ride through the crosswalk. The commercial continues with a few slow-motion footage, where the model is not on the bike as he shows off his double-breasted jacket, then walks away, with another wheelie at the end of the commercial.
This obviously intrigued passers-by, who saw the red bicycle spinning along the waterfront. It was then that the controversy began. The messages reached the regional councilor of Europa Verde, Francesco Emilio Borrelli. who commented: They advertise a brand by wheeling a bicycle on a street open to traffic. Is it good to do?“He then continued: We understand that the video was made with the help of a professional pilot and all the necessary precautions and safety measures were probably taken, but it is still not a trail. It is a public street open to traffic. In addition to road safety, what worries us is the message that this advertisement could send. A message that follows a bit of a trend in a society where it seems that those who play by the rules are fools while those who break them continually are cool.
Borrelli and La Radiazza radio host Gianni Simioli commented: At least the biker in the ad is wearing a helmet. It is already something. We certainly don’t want to put a spoke in the wheel of brands, businesses and professionals trying to make up for what they lost during the crisis, but we need to play by the rules and use common sense in not misinforming. Those who do, were more than willing to lend a hand.
