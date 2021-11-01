Harry Styles threw the best Halloween party in New York

Fembots, angels, ghosts, Disney princesses and Britney Spears impersonators lined up around the block at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. But this was not a normal Haloweekend party: it was the Harry Styless concert, where guests were invited to come dressed in their finest costumes. Fans of the singers, who pass by the Harries, certainly did not disappoint (how could they have been, when the object of their affections is so well dressed, too?). Spread the word: Dressing for Harry Styles is the new trick-or-treat.

Since Styles launched his second solo tour, Love on tour, last september, the singer put on epic fashions (his printed costumes or sequined vests all designed by Gucci, of course). But his audience was just as stylish. Last night’s Halloween concert, however, saw this love of fashion take it to the next level. On stage, Styles disguised as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, matching the energy of his fans. Photographed on location by Vogues Landon Phillips, the costumes included many tributes to Harry himself (lots of feather boas!), as well as more unexpected costumes, like the set Scooby doo gang or cheerleaders Bring it on.

While the overdone costumes were vast and varied last night, there was a dividing line between them all. Many attendees came armed with their best homemade panels, to catch Styless’s attention while he performed. I spent my student loan money on you! and hit me in the face! Ring ! were just two examples. It was quite simply the best Halloween costume party in town with the added bonus of being cradled by Harry Styles all night long. Not serious.

Below are more vibrant and spooky scenes from Harryween.