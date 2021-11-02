Fashion on Your Front Lawn finalists

Macikova raided her wardrobe for finishing touches, producing a look reminiscent of French racing fans in the ’70s. Her streak of luck continued when the Sydney lockdown was lifted on date day. limit for entry submissions. I had time to do my hair and nails. After the photo, my legs were killing me. I had forgotten how much it hurts to stand in heels. Helmet Hitting Peta Bells, finalist for Vic Fashions on Your Front Lawn, started out as an op shop research bag. Peta Bell, Vic Dress, Lainie Brookman; Hat, Eve at dawn; Bag, Olga Berg; Shoes, Daizy

I love the Fashions on the Field community, said Petra Bell, 31, of Teasdale, near Geelong. We call each other a team and even plan a vacation together. We try to meet and support each other. The lockdown restrictions resulted in delays, with Bell receiving the fabric for her bespoke dress, along with canceled fittings, but it was a welcome distraction from the challenges faced in her role as an occupational therapist. People really struggled. These are tough times, she said. An unexpected moment of joy was when Bell found a milliner ready to take a raffia bag she had found at an operations store in Geelong and transform it into her gorgeous spring helmet. I design all of my entryways and love working with small businesses to create something you will never find on the rack. Queensland Fashions on Your Front Lawn attendee Luke Faulkner broke convention by using street labels.

Luke Faulkner, Qld Jacket, Bell & Barnett; Trousers, Zara; Shirt, Tarocash; Shoes, Oxford; Tie & Lapel Pin, OTAA; Pocket square, H&M For sportswear maker Luke Faulkner, 39, capturing a photo in Fashions on Your Front Lawn is much easier than dealing with the lingering trauma of participating in a Launceston Cup racing clothing competition ago. 16 years old. Being from Queensland, I was pretty full of myself and thought I had it in the bag. I didn’t get anywhere and I swore I wouldn’t do it again. Then the opportunity to come in with a photo came up last year and I was like, why not? Despite considerable experience as a professional model, Faulkner missed a final selection last year, so he was surprised to make the cut with this entry. It was quite rushed in the end. I just put it together and asked my wife to take the pictures.

Unlike her female counterparts who turn to custom dresses and designer labels, Faulkner has relied on major brands to complete her look. When you work in the fashion game, you learn that it’s not about the label. You don’t have to spend big to look good. ACT finalist Emma Wells created an Australian-inspired outfit for her entry Fashions on Your Front Lawn. Emma Wells, ACT Dress, Only one Ashley; Hat, Amelda; Shoes, New; Clutch, Olga Berg I had to take pictures on my balcony. It was my lawn, said ACT finalist Emma Wells, who submitted her candidacy during the Canberras lockdown.