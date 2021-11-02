Unfair dress codes, refusal to play hip-hop, few local clubs: these are the issues around Boston nightlife that black voters hope a new mayor will address

Dress codes still unfairly prevent people from entering

It’s common for nightclubs to have a dress code, but for many these are thinly veiled attempts to keep black people away, and black men in particular.

That’s the lesson Bridget Nee-Walsh, City Council general candidate, received during the Late Debate when she tried to share what was apparently meant to be a fun story about former Patriots player Ty Law seeing himself turn down a nightclub because he was wearing sweatpants. .

In the city, the dress code has been implemented to keep us away from clubs, Marv Neal, general manager of 98.1FM The UrbanHeat, told Nee-Walsh during the Late Debate.

In an interview with The Boston Globe, Neal, who worked as a club promoter, said there was a time when people could wear anything in a club, but at one point establishments made rules. regarding the types of clothing prohibited.

And these certain clothes [were] very specific to what black youth wore at the time, Neal said.

Some people at the event said dress codes were not applied in the same way; white men entered wearing the same type of clothing or shoes that barred black men from entering. And some said they were less likely to be applied to blacks on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday evenings compared to main evenings later in the week.

Refusing to play hip-hop is too common

Another way that Boston clubs often prevent black people from having fun is by refusing to play hip-hop or host hip-hop-centric events, some have said.

Nomadik, a local DJ who also attended the Late Debate, said in an interview that in his experience, new clubs or those who were trying to attract more people would open their venues for hip-hop parties.

But once it’s up and running and they have a lot of different things to reserve, then all of a sudden there’s no more hip-hop, she said.

Neal said that as an event promoter, club owners asked him what kind of music he intended to play.

If I say hip-hop and R&B, it’s like, Oh no, we don’t do that here, he says.

You shouldn’t have to go downtown to party

Many community members who spoke at the Late Debate forum complained that enjoying a night out meant they had to go downtown because there weren’t many nightclubs in other neighborhoods. , like Mattapan, where the event took place. Other than Kays Oasis and a couple of other places, there’s no place for us to come together, Neal said in an interview.

It would be nice to have places we could go, it doesn’t require us to travel downtown and pay for parking, he said. There should be places in the community where we can go for drinks, sit and socialize with friends.

At the community forum, mayoral candidates Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu agreed there should be more places people can enjoy a night out in Boston’s various communities, but both said that black and brown business owners should also have the opportunity to thrive downtown.

More black-owned clubs could help address these issues, but there are too few

For his part, Neal said having more black-owned clubs would reduce the frequency with which these problems arise.

I understand some of the issues we face as black people when it comes to nightlife, he said: So I would be a little more accommodating if I owned a black club.

But the difficult battle does not end when a black owns a club.

The organizer of the Late Debate Greenidge and general candidate Ruthzee Louijeune both said the Savvor restaurant and lounge was the only black-owned nightclub in the city center and was the subject of complaints for unfair noise.

Greenidge said at the event that Savvor was also often blamed if a brawl broke out in the street nearby.

The liquor licensing process is a major obstacle

For many political candidates present at the Late Debate, liquor licenses played a key role in preventing black business owners and could prove to be just as essential in helping them thrive.

These licenses can be prohibitive. Wu told the crowd that eight black-owned restaurants currently hold liquor licenses in a city where thousands of liquor licenses exist.

The process is broken, she said, pledging to remove barriers for small businesses wishing to obtain liquor licenses and to use federal COVID relief funding to support their growth.

We have special liquor licenses associated with Mattapan that are ready, waiting for the right person to show up, Essaibi George said, adding that the city recently received its first application for Mattapan. The first in a very long time has failed.

She also pledged to use federal COVID relief funding to support small businesses.

