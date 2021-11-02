Kenosha Rittenhouse trial victims: here are the 3 men he shot dead

Rittenhouse is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the Huber and Rosenbaum murders and attempted criminal homicide in connection with Grosskreutz’s injury. He is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon when he was under 18, a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty.

A jury of 20 people – 11 women and 9 men – was selected on Monday. Schroeder said Monday the group of 20 will be reduced to 12 once deliberations begin. He went with a larger number of jurors due to the anticipated length of the trial, which he says will last around two weeks.

Here is what we know about the two men killed and the only survivor of the shooting.

Joseph Rosenbaum

On the night of August 25, 2020, the streets of Kenosha were filled with crowds protesting the police shooting at Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back and side by a Kenosha policeman who said that he was trying to stop her.

During the protests, Rittenhouse ran into a crowd gathered near a car dealership and Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, threw an object that appeared to be a plastic bag at him and missed it, according to a criminal complaint filed last year. Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse walked through the parking lot and appeared to be close to each other when loud bangs were suddenly heard and Rosenbaum fell to the ground, according to the complaint.

A reporter approached Rosenbaum, who was on the ground, and attempted to rescue. As Rosenbaum lay on the ground, Rittenhouse made a call on his cell phone and said, “I just killed someone” as he ran away, according to the complaint.

Rosenbaum battled bipolar disorder and was homeless, according to The Washington Post , who reported he was released from a hospital earlier today after a suicide attempt. He had spent more than a decade in prison in Arizona after being convicted of sexual behavior with a minor.

He was not one of the protesters or groups of armed men who were also present, the Post reported. He had briefly visited his fiancee after being fired, to whom he had proposed the previous winter in the middle of a busy sidewalk. It was just who he was, she told the Post, “He would make you laugh out of nowhere.”

“He was not there as a riot or looter,” Rosenbaum’s fiance told The Post in reference to Aug. 25. “Why was he there? I don’t have an answer. I ask myself this question every day.”

GoFundMe page verified who raised over $ 25,000 last year, said Rosenbaum had a daughter.

Anthony huber

Huber, who was among the protest crowd with his girlfriend, was killed as Rittenhouse fled the scene of the Rosenbaum shooting, according to the complaint.

Huber had turned 26 four days earlier, according to an obituary.

Huber spotted the gunman on the crowded street and he ran into danger, his girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, told CNN in an interview last year.

“He pushed me out of the way and ran away. I tried to grab him,” Hannah Gittings said. She called what Huber had done a “heroic thing.”

Videos from the scene show Rittenhouse carrying an AR-15 type rifle, marching through the city streets with a group of gunmen. Gittings told CNN that her boyfriend launched himself at the gunman to protect her and others nearby.

Huber appeared to reach for Rittenhouse’s gun with his hand while holding his skateboard in the other, the criminal complaint said. As Huber attempted to grab the gun, Rittenhouse pointed it at his body and fired a bullet, according to the complaint. Huber was seen staggering and then fell to the ground, according to the complaint. He died from his gunshot wound.

Huber was “completely indescribable” and stood up for his beliefs and convictions, Gittings said last year.

“She was an incredibly intelligent person, literally the smartest person I have ever met,” said Gittings. “He knew exactly what he was in danger of chasing someone with a gun.”

Huber was born and raised in Kenosha, said Anand Swaminathan, a lawyer for his family.

“He loved Kenosha,” Swaminathan said. “In the years leading up to this event he was leading a great life and he was having fun and he was happy and he was trying to do his best with himself.”

Huber struggled with mental health issues when he was younger and skateboarding was one of the things that brought him the most joy. He had found a community of people in Kenosha who shared the same passion, the lawyer added.

“It’s something that brought him a lot of happiness, brought him a lot of peace,” Swaminathan said. “He had really fought to find himself in a healthy place.”

People talking about Huber are talking about “a kid who wanted to help people,” the lawyer added.

“His family feels like this nature in him is part of why he took the steps he took that night, he wanted to help, he wanted to stop this person,” he said.

In a statement to the local news station WITI a month after Huber’s murder, his family called him a “hero”.

“He was always quick to help his friends, family and neighbors in need, so it was no surprise to us to learn that Anthony came to the aid of others on August 25,” the statement said. . “Although we miss him dearly and wish none of this had happened, we are very proud of him.”

Huber’s father filed a federal complaint in August 2021 accusing authorities in Kenosha of replacing armed people who patrolled the streets and conspired with them, alleging their actions “directly caused” Huber’s death.

“The open support of the defendants and the coordination with the armed individuals in the minutes and hours leading up to the shooting deprived Anthony Huber and the other protesters of the basic protections generally provided by the police,” the lawsuit says. “It was a license for armed individuals to wreak havoc and inflict injury.”

CNN contacted Kenosha Police, Kenosha Town and a county representative. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment.

Gaige Grosskreutz

Rittenhouse shot and injured Grosskreutz, who approached him shortly after Huber was shot, according to the criminal complaint. Grosskreutz ducked to the ground when Huber was shot and stepped back, according to the complaint.

He raised his hands in the air and then began to walk towards Rittenhouse, who then fired a shot, hitting Grosskreutz in the arm, according to the complaint. Grosskreutz was holding a handgun but had his hands up, according to the complaint.

Grosskreutz fled from the scene, screaming for a doctor, according to the complaint.

“I think of screaming, gunshots. I think of everything, all the time,” Grosskreutz told CNN’s Sara Sidner in an interview in September 2020. “It’s something you let yourself consume or you consume yourself. have to get stronger because of it. “

Grosskreutz then wore his “ambulance driver” cap. He said his goal during the protest was to provide medical care to anyone who needed it. He had trained as a paramedic before deciding to attend liberal arts college in Wisconsin.

“While my job as a paramedic was important to the community, I felt it was responsive: someone gets shot, someone overdoses,” he told CNN. “I wanted to deepen my understanding of the world and educate myself more, then be proactive. Stop people from getting shot, stop people from overdosing.”

Since the shooting, he has had to undergo several surgeries and treatments.

“I’m missing 90% of my biceps,” he said last year. “It hasn’t been easy emotionally, physically. I’m in constant pain, like excruciating pain that just doesn’t go away – both in my arm, in my heart.”

Grosskreutz last month also sued the town and county of Kenosha and many of its officers, alleging that “Kenosha law enforcement officers and white nationalist militiamen discussed and coordinated the strategy” that led to the shooting. The trial said Grosskreutz had a tourniquet in his medical bag the night he was shot, adding “without his paramedic training Grosskreutz would likely have been Rittenhouse’s third murder.”

“Nonetheless, Grosskreutz’s life has been changed immeasurably.”

CNN has contacted the former police chief, the town of Kenosha and his police department. An attorney representing the Kenosha County Sheriff and the County said they plan to file a motion to dismiss the case.

Grosskreutz said he was also armed on the night of the protest, but did not shoot his gun.

“I was there to help people, not to hurt people,” he said.