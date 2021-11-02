CMS Info Systems, Go Fashion and Tega Get Green Light From Sebi To Launch IPOs





Three companies – treasury management firm CMS Info Systems, Go Fashion, which owns the women’s clothing brand Go Colors, and Tega Industries, a manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry – have received approval from Sebi to raise funds. funds through first sales of shares. The companies, which filed their preliminary initial public offering (IPO) documents with the markets regulator in August, obtained the watchdog’s observation letter from October 26 to 29, an update with Monday said with Sebi. In Sebi’s parlance, watching is tantamount to the nod of the regulator. Meanwhile, diversified company PKH Ventures withdrew its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on October 28, according to the update. However, the reason for the withdrawal was not mentioned. The company had filed its draft documents with Sebi in September and was looking to raise Rs 500 crore through its IPO. Based on the draft documents, CMS Info Systems expects to mop up Rs 2,000 crore with its initial share sale offer. The company’s IPO is a pure offer to sell (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, a subsidiary of Baring Private Equity Asia. Sion Investment, which acquired CMS in 2015, currently holds 100% of the company’s capital. The IPO of Go Fashion (India) Ltd, includes a new issue of shares worth up to Rs 125 crore and an OFS of up to 1.28 crore of shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. Under OFS, PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust will each dispose of 7.45 lakh shares, Sequoia Capital India Investments will sell up to 74.98 lakh shares, India Advantage Fund S4 I will sell up to 33, 11 lakh shares and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I will sell up to 5.76 lakh shares. Currently, PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust each hold 28.74% of the capital of the company, Sequoia Capital 28.73% of the capital, India Advantage Fund 12.69% of the capital and Dynamic India Fund 1.1% of the capital of the company. Proceeds from the new issue will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive branded outlets, to support working capital needs and for general corporate needs. The IPO of Tega Industries is purely an OFS of 13,669,478 shares by the promoters and an existing shareholder. As part of the sale offer, promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka will unload up to 33.14 lakh capital shares and Manish Mohanka will sell 6.63 lakh capital shares. In addition, Wagner, a subsidiary of the US private equity firm TA Associates, will unload 96.92 lakh shares through the OFS. The shares of these three companies will be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

