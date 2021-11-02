Honors even at the dress rehearsal for the FAI Cup Final

In a Dublin derby that served as a dress rehearsal for this month’s FAI Cup final between the teams, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians played an exciting draw at Richmond Park on Monday night.

The Saints watched in cruise control for most of the night after two-half goals from Billy King and Jason McClelland gave them a 2-0 lead. However, the Bohemians staged an inspired comeback thanks to the partnership of goalscorers Ross Tierney and Promise Omochere and almost took the win to the death.

While the Bohemians’ season will be largely remembered for their electric run in the European qualifiers and whatever happens in next month’s final, they arrived in this Dublin derby in poor national form, recording only one victory in their last eight league outings and without their injured top. – goalscorer Georgie Kelly.

St Pat’s, meanwhile, had enjoyed impressive form at home and thrilled fans with some fine wins over Dundalk here in both the League and the Cup over the past 10 days.

MATCH DETAILS

Having scored his first career hat trick against Longford last Friday, Matty Smith looked like a confident player and he was right in the middle of the game’s first chance.

Using his first touch to push the ball on his way, the Scottish striker rushed into the box, deflected the ball around the opposing legs before dropping it to the edge of the box. However, the resulting shot from Chris Forrester was right off.

While the Saints’ offense looked brilliant, it was the weak defense of the Bohemians that led to the opening goal.

Harassed by an urgent McClelland, Andy Lyons managed a dangerous back pass for goalkeeper James Talbot. Out of position and under pressure from McClelland’s continued run, Talbot attempted the return pass but inadvertently found King on the edge of the box.

Talbot fled valiantly towards his line, however, King was clinical and shot the ball into the upper right corner.

The Saints looked confident and nearly doubled their lead two minutes later. Right-back forward Jak Hickman delivered an inviting cross that McClelland met with his header to ricochet the ball off the woodwork.

Omochere of Bohemians Promise celebrates with Tyreke Wilson

The Bohs, for their part, were in trouble, their only chance for a lightning counterattack that ended with an unusually poor shot from Liam Burt.

The second half continued in a similar vein, as the Saints regained control, doubling their lead after three minutes. Forrester slid the ball into the channel for Hikman who took it in his stride before punching a low cross for McClelland to convert.

Two good goals, the hosts should have been on the straight. But, 15 minutes later, the scores were even and the gypsies had turned the game around.

The first came from a loose back pass from Paddy Barrett, which Tierney pounced on before coldly converting through the goalie’s legs.

Bohs had a back and moved quickly to inject creativity, bringing Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere to the bench.

And it turned out to be an inspired change as, attacking a corner, Omochere showed great instincts to slide the ball home into the six-yard box.

The Bohemians fans were still celebrating behind the goal as the Saints resumed the proceedings and that noise was the driving force as the Gypsies launched wave after wave of attack.

Omochere and Tierney combined wonderfully to unveil a litany of holes in the opposing defense, raising the question of why they didn’t start the night as attackers.

Jaros has been called to action on several occasions, as the home side appeared to shrink under pressure from a boisterous crowd outside.

Tierney had the best chance for a sweet comeback victory when his 25-yard strike shook Jaros’ crossbar with 8 minutes remaining.

The two sides exchanged last-minute attacks, but the referee ended the proceedings, setting the stage for the teams’ first Cup Final meeting at the Aviva Stadium on November 28.

St. Patrick’s Athletics: Vitezslav Jaros; Jak Hickman, Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett (James Abankwah, 73), Shane Griffin (Ian Bermingham, 80); Chris Forrester, Alfie Lewis, Jason McClelland (Robbie Benson, 73); Billy King, Matty Smith; Nehum Melvin-Lambert (Darragh Burns, 73).

Bohemian FC: James Talbot; Andy Lyons (Ciaran Kelly, 62), Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Anto Breslin (Dawson Devoy, 62), Tyreke Wilson; Jamie Mullins (Promise Omochere, 62), Conor Levingston, Ali Coote (Keith Ward, 88), Ross Tierney; Liam Burt.

Arbitrator: Robert Harvey.