Melbourne Cup 2021 fashion on the pitch: best and worst outfit | Delta Goodrem outfit





Racing royalty Kate Waterhouse left a lot of people speechless as she opted for an incredible fitted black dress for the event.

After being unable to hit the racetrack last year, the Australian stars have gone all out for the race that stops the nation. All eyes were on Lexus Melbourne Cup headliner Delta Goodrem on Tuesday, who made his highly anticipated appearance at Flemington Racecourse in not one but two unforgettable outfits. She wasn’t the only star to have posed in a stunning ensemble, with TV presenter and running identity Kate Waterhouse equally stunning in a fitted black dress, complete with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, former reality TV star Tayla Damir opted for a stunning backless dress and MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong opted for a chic black strapless dress. Delta first appeared in a daring jumpsuit before morphing into a second daring outfit – an almost fluorescent orange floor-length maxi dress with a puffy cape. The bright orange dress was a centerpiece, taking the star from a pre-recorded version of her performance song to a live appearance on stage. In addition to a trendy cape, the dress featured long sleeves and a high neck, ensuring no skin was flashed during the show. The cape also slammed spectacularly behind the superstar, marking a memorable Cup Day performance. Earlier, Delta visited this iconic venue in a striking pink and yellow jumpsuit. The singer posed confidently in designer Mariam Seddiq’s contrasting color flared one-piece. The colorful strapless one-piece featured a giant pink bow on her hip, with the “ribbon” running down one leg. The 36-year-old – who is an ambassador for the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) – teamed her bold outfit with an oversized neon pink hat, a surprisingly different shade from the pale pink of her jumpsuit. Channel 7 reporter and racing royalty Kate Waterhouse left her Instagram followers speechless after sharing a snap wearing an elegant black dress with a bold, plunging neckline. “Spectacular style! Looking for the incredible Kate, ”wrote one follower, while others described her look as“ breathtaking ”and“ divine ”. She accessorized the look with a bespoke pink bow from Australian milliner Nerida Winter and a pair of black Louboutin pointy heels. VRC Ambassador Tayla Damir attended the event in a striking gown, wearing a backless dress that showcased her bare shoulders. The AFL WAG outfit featured a bronze print which she paired with a metallic helmet, posing sensually over her shoulder to display her bare flesh. She also had matching diamond earrings and a ring, writing on Instagram: “It’s all in the details.” Tayla’s partner Nathan Broad was also in attendance, posing alongside her glamorous other half in a selfie. Meanwhile, MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong wore a black strapless gown for the festivities with a touch of pink across her shoulders. Delta’s striking outfit stands in stark contrast to the ensemble Delta teased fans with earlier today on her Instagram Stories. In a selfie wishing her followers a “good racing day,” she played it safe, opting for a simple floral dress with mismatched accessories. The photo appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot taken during her cover shoot on Tuesday Sun Herald. Her flowing dress was paired with a strong purple hat with a cream bag that had a brown strap. Candice Warner, who is celebrating the Lexus Melbourne Cup in Sydney this year, stepped out in a one-shoulder gown in the event’s striking red hues. The bodycon dress features a ruffle on the right shoulder and has been teamed with a matching oversized hat. RELATED: Watch Our Melbourne Cup Live Coverage The former ironwoman and SAS competitor posed in the tight dress while holding a bottle of champagne GH Mumm, sponsor of the prestigious event. She’s not the only famous face who opted for a one-shoulder dress in this shade of red, with Studio 10 host Sarah Harris taking to the air in a very similar stunning dress. “Sarah, that red on you is spectacular,” one commented. “I love that red dress on you Sarah,” agreed another. Michelle Payne, the first and only female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015, was in attendance as part of her official duties as VRC Ambassador. Racing royalty opted for a bold emerald green halter neck dress with a sideboob glimpse. Her dress featured a trendy ruffle hem that she teamed with a unique halo headpiece. In an effort to stay comfortable, Michelle opted for a pair of top-selling Lana Wilkinson heels, which stylist and designer Lana told news.com.au were created to be worn all day while shopping. spring without hurting your feet. Jessica Rowe got dressed in Sydney, having fun in a white spaghetti strap dress with a homemade fascinator. The star said she was celebrating to “honor my Victorian friends who see life open again”, creating an oversized fried egg fascinator to wear with her bodycon dress. Fans appreciated the unusual detail, describing it as: “The most eggs.” Earlier today, Channel 10’s Kate Freebairn stepped out in a structured one-shoulder lilac dress by Cappellazzo Couture for her Cup Day presentation duties. She paired her pretty outfit with a matching scrunchie, a unique take on Cup Day headdresses. Model Olivia Molly Rogers revealed her Melbourne Cup look with a bathroom selfie (we’re all guilty of that). She wore a red jewelry headband from Colette by Colette Hayman and a golden yellow dress with an elaborate beaded bow neckline. The Melbourne-based model – who recently revealed she had quit drinking – also showed off her makeup, revealing a smokey eye look in deeper red tones while her lipstick was the same bold shade as her helmet. Model and recent SAS competitor Erin Holland also dressed up in Brisbane for organizing chores at the Melbourne Cup event at the Cali Hotel. The star – dressed by a celebrity stylist Donny Galella – wore an emerald green dress with trendy sleeves. Her dress, made by Khirzad Femme, was paired with black accessories, including a black hat, strappy back and heels. Read related topics: Melbourne

