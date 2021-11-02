Celebrity Halloween Costumes: From Squid Game To #Kravis, Here Are The Best Costumes In Showbiz | Ents & Arts News





Embracing the spirit of the things that happen at night – and the good ol ‘fancy dress – celebrities have gone all out with their Halloween outfits this year. From the traditional Addams family and the Shining to the bloody new Netflix hit Squid game, many stars went to town in their horror costumes. Others simply celebrated their favorite movies and stars, from Pretty Woman and True Romance to The Incredibles. There were also some Kourtney kardashian and Travis Barker lookalikes, honoring the newly engaged couple’s public declarations of love, as well as the usual selection of skeletons, ghosts and witches (sexy and traditional). As celebrity Halloween costumes filled social media feeds over the weekend, here are some of the best. Kudos to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen not only for making a great Addams Family, but also for learning the tune. Imagine Paul McCartney asking for candy on your doorstep? As Hollywood’s new favorite couple channeled their True Romance into Alabama Whitman and Clarence Worley … … many others – including British comedian Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper – have chosen to dress up as #Kravis themselves. Obviously, the Christmas Queen was none of that Halloween lark. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have praised the coronavirus vaccine, the singer telling her 139 million followers to “stay safe guys.” Big mistake. Fat. Huge! Or not, as it turns out, for Love Island star Maura Higgins, who has grown into a pretty woman as Julia Roberts’ Vivian Ward. Paris Hilton has of course turned into a Disney princess. Actress Kathryn Ryan has made The Incredibles a family affair. Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and her Heart Radio co-presenter Amanda Holden relaxed as the Shining twins. Lizzo gets top marks for her Baby Yoda. Presenter Maya Jama threw her own Halloween party as Medusa. Here’s Cardi B paired up with her daughter, Kulture, as the best dressed witches in Halloween. Harry Styles donned his ruby ​​slippers to become Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for “Harryween” in New York City. Kerry Washington congratulated the Squid Game team, saying they were “passionate” about the show. And finally, applause please for Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jordan Stephens for serving up these amazing Simpsons looks.

