Promising models breaking into the fashion industry | Way of life





The modeling profession was created by Charles Frederick Worth in 1853. Since then, the modeling industry has evolved. Over the years, there have been many high-end models that everyone pays attention to, such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Naomi Campbell. But what about upcoming replacements for them? What are the new and upcoming models that we need to watch out for? The professional modeling world and the fashion industry have attempted to embrace certain elements of diversity and inclusion in recent years. Some newcomers are examples of an evolving mindset in certain fashion circles. Disabled mannequins, fluid mannequins and many more that do not fit the norm are entering the industry. One of the new and upcoming models that everyone should be looking for is HoYeon Jung. Its platform recently skyrocketed after being in Netflixs Squid Games. Jung is 27 and started out as a freelance model during Seoul Fashion Week. Its social media platform has gained huge popularity with over 23 million followers on Instagram and will only continue to grow. Another new and upcoming model we should keep an eye out for is Anton William Heitzig from Germany. With just over 3,500 Instagram followers, he’s already signed up with four different model agencies. He has been featured in STICKY magazine and works on catwalks and prints. Ajok Madel of South Sudan has 14,000 Instagram followers after catching the attention of models for big brands like Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Dries van Noten. The 19-year-old model now lives in Australia and does little modeling time, but has gained notoriety. Working with these big brands has stimulated its audience and we will continue to see it parade in several parades. Many other upcoming models such as Ashley Radjarame, Berit Heitmann, Tetsu Chauvaux and Yorgelis Marte are gaining followers and reserving important career changes. Whether on the track and / or on paper, you are sure to see them in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iowastatedaily.com/lifestyle/up-and-coming-models-breaking-into-the-fashion-industry/article_93fd633a-3b57-11ec-add3-7743e42ad2b7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

