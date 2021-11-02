In Japan, the search for his ideal watch ended with a new brand





TOKYO Even after three decades of working in sales and marketing in the luxury watch industry, Naoya Hida has never found her ideal watch. Not even when he was involved in the planning and design of limited edition Swiss watches exclusively for the Japanese market. Very bling-bling designs with gold bracelets and diamonds were all the rage at the time, said Mr Hida, 58, who wanted something more minimalist. He considered vintage models. And while the Patek Philippe Calatrava came close to its idea of ​​perfection, it still wasn’t quite right. So, said Mr. Hida, I had two choices: give up or make my ideal watch. He chose the latter. In 2018, he founded Naoya Hida & Co., a company registered in Japan under the name NH Watch. Soon after, he teamed up with Kosuke Fujita, a watchmaker he met in 2007 when they were both at FP Journe in Tokyo, and an engraver, who declined to be named. It turns out we all wanted to make our own watches, said Mr Fujita, 41.

While Mr. Hidas’ motivation was frustration, Mr. Fujitas had to make watches. In 2002, he graduated from Hiko Mizuno College of Jewelry in Tokyo, where he obtained certification from the Swiss Watchmakers Education and Training Program (better known as WOSTEP, it is no longer offered in Japan. .) For four years he worked for a repairman. company, repairing watches from Japanese brands Casio, Seiko and Citizen, as well as luxury Swiss watches and even cheap fashion watches. I have come across many types of watches and some weren’t very good, he said, so I thought I should try to create something ideal.

Mr. Fujita described the Hida brand as a small watch company rather than an independent watchmaker. Many components are made by suppliers, he said. We do not make handcrafted watches, but we want to offer beautiful and high quality watches. It now has three 37-millimeter models, available in limited numbers: NH Type 1C, reminiscent of 1930s models, with a small seconds dial on the left edge of the main dial and a hand-stitched brown leather strap from the Japanese brand Stingray tail; Type 2B, inspired by 1960s timepieces, with a second hand positioned in the center of the dial (a rarity in modern hand-wound watches) and a hand-sewn Jean Rousseau goatskin strap in navy blue; and Type 3A, which features antique pocket watches, with hand-carved Roman numerals, a large moon phase and a royal blue Jean Rousseau bracelet in Alcantara, an artificial leather similar to suede. The models all have three-dimensional dials reminiscent of those once found on luxury Swiss made watches (most dials today are 0.4 millimeters thick, but these are 0.8 millimeters thick. , which allows a deeper engraving). The engraver hand carves the indexes from German silver and inks them with a synthetic Japanese lacquer for a glossy finish.

In addition, the hands of all three models are two to three times thicker than those of most modern watches. Back then, pocket watch hands were thicker, which looked better and cooler, Fujita said. I think thinner hands are missing something. A salesman cuts his hands in thick sheets of iron or stainless steel; Mr. Fujita then finishes them and applies a blued steel coating.

All cases are made of SUS 904L stainless steel, a material also used by Rolex. It is a very expensive material, difficult to machine, Mr. Hida said. We used it for the buckle as well, he said, displaying an elegant clasp. The 7750 Valjoux movements are manufactured by ETA in Switzerland, but modified to include a special manual winding mechanism. Mr. Hida wanted each watch to have a nice click-click sound when wound up, much like the sound of children’s wind-up toys, as well as a large crown that feels comfortable and rolls up. slowly. In 2019, the first year the brand produced watches, it offered seven pieces and sold out in three months. The following year, 25 watches were released and sold in nine months. And this year, the 40 watches released in April sold out in just three days, with more than 70% of buyers located outside of Japan. Prices range from 2,035,000 yen to 2,640,000 yen ($ 17,845 to $ 23,150).

In our case, the pandemic may have helped us, Hida said. People had more time to spend on social media related to the watch, he said. Now we get email inquiries every day. We have a huge waiting list, but we can only make a few watches. This is our biggest dilemma.

The brand posts on Instagram and has appeared on sites like Hodinkee and WatchesbySJX (Jiaxian Siu, the founder of the site, described the Type 3A moon phase as classic and distinctive and worth the price considering the exceptional quality of the components and finish). Mark Cho, a watch collector and co-owner of The Armory, men’s clothing and accessories stores in New York and Hong Kong, wrote in an email that the brand’s timepieces were thoughtful and detailed, noting that they were inspired by vintage watches and pocket watches. , but with a blend of modern technology and skillful hand engraving, create something that has never been done before. Recently, in October, the Hida Group moved to a new nearly 950 square foot space in Tokyo’s central Ningyocho district, the brand’s first official headquarters. (Until recently, the business was run from the apartment of Mr. Hidas, Mr. Fujita and the engraver working from home and in a workshop housing the brand’s large machines). In order to develop new designs and make watches more efficiently, we decided to open an office, Hida said, although they also keep the workshop. He said he prefers to stay small and exclusive, although adding another watchmaker to the team is a possibility at some point. This is our philosophy, this is what we discussed when we started the project, Mr Hida said. We agreed that we never saw tons of money, but we did see an ideal product.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/01/fashion/watches-naoya-hida-and-company-tokyo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos