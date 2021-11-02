Melbourne Cup 2021 live updates, feed, blog, mode, results, start time, Flemington race map, latest odds

It was a beautiful day at Flemington Racecourse and crowds flocked through the gates after missing last year’s Melbourne Cup

The famous track typically accommodates around 100,000 people on the first Tuesday in November, but Covid has capped the race this year at just 10,000.

No fans were allowed to attend in 2020 due to the pandemic and they are quickly making up for lost time this year.

The tight numbers made getting a ticket to the race that stops the nation about 10 times more difficult this year, but plenty of celebrities have always lined the track and filled the famous Melbourne Cup bird cage, won by Verry Elleegant.

Michelle Payne, the first and only female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015, arrived in an emerald green halter neck dress.

Her dress features a trendy ruffle hem that she teamed with a unique halo headpiece.

Michelle Payne.

Delta Goodrem opted for a classic silhouette, but with a twist.

The singer who performs at the event on Tuesday wore a large pink bow around her waist, matching her wide-brimmed hat.

Delta Goodrem poses for a photo

Candice Warner, who is celebrating the Melbourne Cup in Sydney this year, stepped out in a one-shoulder gown in the event’s striking red hues.

The bodycon dress features a ruffle on the right shoulder and has been teamed with a matching oversized hat.

Candice Warner.

The first race jumped at 10:45 am and was won by the Brereton coached by Peter Moody.

AFL players Tom Hawkins and Christian Petracca were in Flemington on Monday to help kick off the Melbourne Cup, the latter returning on Tuesday.

Bella Beischer and Christian Petracca, winner of the Prime Minister of Demons.

Tom Hawkins among the sports stars to enjoy the festivities.

The 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup was held at Flemington Racecourse. The doors open as the first bettors run to their favorite spots.

The 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup was held at Flemington Racecourse. The doors open as the first bettors run to their favorite spots.

The doors open as the first bettors run to their favorite spots.

Masterchef judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo at Channel 10.