Handball federation ends women’s bikini requirement after players protest dress code





The International Handball Federation will no longer force women to compete in bikini bottoms, the organization said on Monday. The move comes after Norwegian players staged a protest wearing shorts to a league game and called for a change in dress code. The organization updated its dress code to allow players to wear “body-hugging tank tops” and “short, tight-fitting pants”. The new requirements will take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The Federation did not say why the changes were made and did not immediately respond to CBS News’s request for comment. In July, the Norwegian women’s team protested the previous dress code. Instead of the required “body-hugging” bikini bottom, players wore shorts for the European Beach Handball Championships. As a result, the team was fined 1,500 euros, or $ 1,728. The fine drew much criticism ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Popstar Pink offered to pay the penalty and called the rules sexist – the men’s team were only required to wear shorts four inches above the knee. “What attitude change is needed in the world of macho and conservative international sport.” “It’s completely ridiculous,” said Norwegian Minister of Culture and Sports Abid Raja tweeted after the women’s team was fined. “What attitude change is needed in the world of macho and conservative international sport.” Lene Westgaard-Halle, a Norwegian politician, demand, “Can you please stop the forced bikini nonsense at your beach handball games? It’s embarrassing, shameful and sexist. You are ruining both the sport and your own reputation.” In response to the controversy, the European Handball Federation then donated the fine to a major international sports foundation dedicated to “equality for women and girls in sport”. “The EHF recognizes the position of the players involved and new steps towards change, in close coordination with the International Handball Federation, have been and are underway,” said Michael Wiederer, group president, in July. “We are keenly aware of the attention the subject has received over the past few days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good will happen. this situation at the moment, which is why the EHF donated the fine for a good cause in favor of equality in sport. “ At the time, the team responded on Instagram. “Small steps. It’s so good to know that we have the support of the EHF, and we believe a change is on the way,” said the team. “Thanks for all the support – you are amazing.” New trends Download our free app For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

