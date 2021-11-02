The 7 best cashmere sweaters for men you need for fall

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers we like. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When we think of Fall Fashion, cashmere is one of the first materials that comes to mind. Comfortable, soft and smooth to the touch fabric is one of the season’s most luxurious and popular types. In fact, men, in particular, regard cashmere as a fall and winter clip.

With sweaters season officially booming, it’s time to stock up on the best cashmere sweaters finds. Of Uniqlo and Buck mason To Bonobos and even Amazon, check out the best cashmere sweaters for men below, starting with as low as $ 36.

Also, Editor’s Note: Keep in mind that cashmere should always be hand washed to avoid pilling and to retain its luxurious feel and polish.

One of the biggest misconceptions about cashmere is that each piece costs over $ 100. This cashmere wool blend on Amazon starts at just $ 36 and comes in over 10 colors. Over 1,000 shoppers love its relaxed fit and V-neck.

Pair it with a white collar shirt and pants or just jeans for a more casual look.

Credit: Uniqlo

If you are looking for a 100% cashmere v-neck option with no blend or blend of fabrics this classic Uniqlo choice is obvious. At $ 99.90, this one comes in seven colors that are perfect for both the holiday season and everyday.

Sizes range from XXS to 3XL.

3. Buck Mason California Cashmere Crew, $ 175

Credit: Buck Mason

Few brands design premium outerwear like Buck Mason. Marks California Cashmere Crew is among the softest on the market. Its size is perfect to give you just enough arm and stomach room without looking or feeling too tight or too loose.

Sizes range from XS to XXL, and this one comes in three colors: black, navy and camel.

Credit: Uniqlo

Much like Uniqlos’ best-selling cashmere V-neck sweater, its round neck version is the real one OK. Its 100% cashmere construction makes it the perfect basic for fall and winter. Where this one differs, however, is in its color selection.

Choose from 10 colors, ranging from classic black to gorgeous pastel yellow (pictured above) to add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe.

Credit: Bonobos

Its difficult to make, structured and clean cashmere, but the best-selling menswear brand Bonobos found a way and perfected it. His Cotton cashmere half-zip sweater is the perfect balance between sobriety and luxury.

Plus, if you get close enough, you’ll see that the cashmere fabric features the brand’s signature herringbone pattern for a classic and sophisticated look.

6. Buck Mason ribbed cotton and cashmere crewneck sweater, $ 145

Credit: Buck Mason

While cashmere is known for its insulation, the truth is, it’s not the best option for those who want a more structured fit. The Buck Mason ribbed cotton and cashmere crewneck sweater offers a perfect fit to the body, thanks to its exclusive blend of cotton and cashmere.

With this unique combo, it delivers the warmth of cashmere with the strength, resilience and structure of cotton, without the itchiness. This is arguably the most luxurious of the bunch, and this deep chocolate color is a must-have.

Credit: Amazon

Finally, we do not forget the turtlenecks! A cashmere turtleneck is a staple in every man’s fall and winter wardrobe. It’s perfect for layering and provides the best overall warmth without the bulk.

Buttoned Downs cashmere turtleneck sweater only costs $ 43.20 on Amazon, and buyers say it’s well done, very soft and boasts of a soft neck that is not too restrictive. Critics are also surprised its price so reasonable for its quality, so hang one up now before it sells out.

This one is available in six colors and ranges from size XS to 3XL.

