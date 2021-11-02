This fashion stylists chrome rocking chair is a vintage treasure





Mel Rene Leamon takes a selfie in a mirror in her vintage rocking chair. Photo: Mel René Leamon What makes a purchase worth it? The answer is different for everyone, so were asking some of the coolest, most shop-savvy people we know, from small business owners to designers, artists to actors, to tell us the story behind one of their most treasured possessions. Who? Mel René Leamon is a freelance stylist based in Brooklyn, Miami. Her professional work is a direct reflection of her personal style: sophisticated, elegant and sexy. The visual storyteller, as her Instagram bio suggests, has styled everyone from Keke Palmer to Sahara Lin. I do a lot of branding, editorial and community projects, says Mel. These brands include MCM, Finish Line and, more recently, Nike. What? Just as his professional and personal aesthetics are closely related, so too is his taste for interior design. When buying her new apartment, Mel wanted her space to be natural, but with a few modern pieces to really amplify it a bit. The first big item she bought for her new spot was directly in line with that vision: a tall white leather chair with curved silver handles. The statement piece cost $ 375. When you think of a rocking chair, you usually think of your grandmother’s house, but it’s so modern, she says. I thought it was really interesting. The form attracted me. My mom has always been in interior design, and she definitely passed that on to me. The vintage chrome rocking chair positioned in the Mel Rene Leamons space. Photo: Mel René Leamon Where? When you think of Florida, vintage shopping might not be the first thing you think of, but Orlando has a vibrant design district. Mel found her chair at a quaint thrift store named Something different, which features antiques, mid-century pieces and retro furniture. I went home for about six months and my mom moved to Orlando, so that’s where I was staying, Leamon says. One of our favorite things to do is the vintage and antique shop. I also got all my lighting from a store called Atomic junkies and all my vases at The beautiful in Orlando. When? While Mel was in Florida last year at the height of the pandemic, she purchased the rocking chair in June. My mom and I did a lot of vintage shopping, and I got a lot of rooms for a new apartment, she says. So I bought it in Florida and brought it here [to Brooklyn] when I moved last October. Next on the Mels furniture wish list is a new sofa. I want to get a chocolate brown sofa to bring space back to earth, she said. I want to get something luxury and adult. Mel Rene Leamon in her beautifully furnished Brooklyn apartment. Photo: Mel René Leamon Why? Mels eye is immediately drawn to money, regardless of the category. From trendy chairs to bold jewelry, she loves to decorate her home and body with the shiny hue. I knew I wanted these accents in my space, she explains. My personal style can be a bit eclectic, but still sleek and clean with an edge. They say we should take a piece of jewelry off when we look at ourselves in the mirror. I say to myself, no, I have to add more. I’m heavy on money so I think that translates into my space with the chair and some of the accessories I have around the house. I never think, do these things go together? I just buy things I love and figure out how to make them work. I like to accessorize. I am a Sagittarius. Vintage 1970s Tubular Rocking Chair in Curved Chrome with Pouf Modern rocking chair and ottoman Mid-Century Modern Chrome Tubular Rocking Chair

