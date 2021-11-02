Red Carpet Green Dress (TM) with TENCEL (TM) and CLO Announces Winners of Their Sustainable Global Competition for Designers to Experiment with Virtual Design Technologies

LENZING, Austria, November 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD), in partnership with TENCEL and CLO, has named the winners of this year’s global design competition.

Open to emerging and established designers over the age of 21, contestants this year submitted a digital sketch of their sustainable red carpet design before the international competition closes on the 23rd. August 2021. A dress and a costume were selected by the jury of the international competition, made up of Suzy Amis Cameron (Founder RCGD), Harold Weghorst (Vice President of Global Marketing and Branding, Lenzing AG), Micaela erlanger (Celebrity Fashion Stylist) and Abrima Erwiah (Co-founder of Studio 189).

Red Carpet Green Dress, TENCEL, CLO and the jury are delighted to announce this year’s winning duo: Yuriko Fukuda and Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh.

Born in Japan, based in UK Yuriko Fukuda is this year’s women’s fashion winner. As a current student at Regents University in London, she strongly believes in sustainable fashion. Yuriko Fukuda comments:“Expressing yourself through design is like meditation. Our minds and our art are indeed interconnected, having a two-way impact on our mental health. Fashion is a work of art and I believe it has the power to control our mind and body. Sustainable fashion is built around timeless fits, sustainability, natural resources and perceived health benefits, it’s a unique way of presenting luxury. Sustainability is an exciting new way to create a better future for all. This is where RCGD x TENCEL x CLO Virtual Fashion can increase awareness of sustainability and I feel very honored to be a part of this incredible journey. “

Singaporefashion, textile and product designer Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh is this year’s men’s fashion winner. He got into design while studying at Singapore Polytechnic. Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh comments: “In 2016, I founded The Material Atelier in BEN, a multidisciplinary creative studio focused on research into sustainable fashion, featuring collaborations with local artists to create sustainable wearable art. One of our goals is to educate the public through informative videos about what goes into the material and the design of their clothing. Since its launch, the workshop has created a few products, one of which won a Merit Award at the Singapore Creator Award Competition in 2019. I joined RCGD with the hope of sharing our vision for sustainable fashion. “

The two models chosen by the winners will be put into production in early 2022 with sustainable eco-couture textiles in collaboration with TENCEL and sponsored by CLO. The looks will be presented as part of an exhibition to the main advocates of sustainable development in Angels. All winners will be presented to a sustainable fashion and entertainment audience around the world, along with a monetary award. The winners will also receive a business mentorship with the CEO of RCGD Samata pattinson, support and access to RCGD’s vast network, and creative support for their nascent careers.

Samata, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress, comments:

“We are delighted that this year’s winners are embarking with us on a wonderful journey into the world of sustainable fashion. The Global Design Competition is a great opportunity for those who want to immerse themselves and learn more. As a past winner myself, I know firsthand the incredible opportunities available to winners and am excited to watch Yuriko Fukuda and Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh grow and earn their place in the sustainable world. “

Harold Weghorst, vice-president of Global Marketing and Branding at Lenzing AG, comments:

“Yuriko and Benjamin present a strong statement of sustainability with beautiful and stylish designs that aim to improve the lives of others by reducing the carbon footprint. We are delighted to announce them as our well-deserved winners. I am sure Yuriko and Benjamin , as well as the final winner of the year, will become aspirations for young fashion designers by embracing sustainability and creativity in their work. Both designers have a bright future ahead of them and I look forward to seeing their careers in the fashion industry develop. ”

Simon kim, CEO of CLO Virtual, comments:

“Yuriko and Benjamin have created some incredibly innovative and visionary designs, which are two hallmarks we stand for here at CLO Virtual Fashion. We can’t wait to see how their designer careers progress and hope they will encourage the next generation of designers to do so. more work on making the fashion industry a more sustainable place, one item of clothing at a time. ”

The price:

The designs of the winners of the contest will be produced and worn at the pre-Oscar green dress gala on the red carpet in 2022.

An opportunity to present their work to an audience of sustainable development leaders and innovators during the RCGD Sustainable Innovation Evening.

A monetary reward

One to one with the founder of the RCGD campaign Suzy Amis Cameron

Business mentoring with the CEO of RCGD Samata pattinson

Networking opportunities through the RCGD Global WAN

The winners are available for an interview on special request.

Images related to the ad can be downloadedHERE.

TENCEL SOURCE