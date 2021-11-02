Fashion, Forward: ELLEs buying guide for November

Connect with us

Don’t let the season’s bolder trends keep you from trying something new. We’ll show you how to do this, starting with four favorites.

THE VIBE: ELECTRIC LADYLAND

image from rianna and nina's lookbook

Rianna + Nina

Courtesy of Rianna + Nina

ladyland electric

Courtesy

Outfit 1

Pearl necklace

Pearl necklace

Jacquie Aiche
Jacquie Aiche

$ 1,625.00

Polo top

Polo top

Colville
Colville

$ 295.00

Faux Leather Panties

Faux Leather Panties

Equipment
FarFetch

$ 410.00

Moccasin boot

Moccasin boot

Ulla johnson
Clothes

$ 895.00

Outfit 2

Leather ankle boots

Leather ankle boots

Loeffler Randall
Saks Fifth Ave

$ 395.00

Tie-dye cashmere sweater

Tie-dye cashmere sweater

The former statesman
Corresponds to Fashion

$ 886.00

Abstract flared pants

Abstract flared pants

Emilio Pucci
Emilio Pucci

$ 1,320.00

Moon Handbag

Moon Handbag

Merlette
Merlette

$ 480.00

Outfit 3

Velvet slipper

Fortune Ring

Aphrodite earrings

Aphrodite earrings

Bondeye jewelry
Neiman Marcus

$ 1,550.00

Kimono Petalouda

Kimono Petalouda

Rianna + Nina
Rianna + Nina

$ 2,081.03

THE VIBE: THE WOMEN’S MYSTIQUE

lanvin

Lanvin

Courtesy of Lanvin

female mystic

Courtesy

Outfit 1

Outfit 2

Black mules

Black mules

Aquazzura
Farfetch

$ 650.00

Amazona 19 handbag

Boiled wool coat

Leopard print dress

Leopard print dress

DOLCE & GABBANA
Net to wear

$ 2,195.00

Outfit 3

Large SWALK handbag

Large SWALK handbag

Margiela House
Margiela House

$ 2,480.00

Ribbon Bib Boots 55

Ribbon Bib Boots 55

Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Rossi

$ 1,675.00

Emerald and diamond earrings

Emerald and diamond earrings

Jenna blake
Jenna blake

$ 8,400.00

Tweed dress with chain

Tweed dress with chain

St-Jean
St-Jean

$ 2,695.00

THE VIBE: BOSS LADY

yuzefi

Yuzefi

Courtesy of Yuzefi

patroness

Courtesy

Outfit 1

Pumps

Pumps

The Beryl World
The Beryl World

$ 620.00

Medium Frayme Crossbody Bag

Medium Frayme Crossbody Bag

Stella mccartney
Stella mccartney

$ 2,100.00

Sun glasses

Blazer Dress

Blazer Dress

Anna quan
Farfetch

$ 755.00

Outfit 2

Long skirt

Long skirt

Subtle studios
Fashion Operands

$ 525.00

Oxfords

Oxfords

Jil sander
Fashion matches

$ 933.00

Short blazer

Short blazer

Pierre Do
Farfetch

$ 2,488.00

Orbital diamond chain

Orbital diamond chain

Maria tash
Maria tash

$ 1,190.00

Outfit 3

Fendi First Heels

Waverly underwired bra

Slit jacket

24K Gold Plated Earrings

24K Gold Plated Earrings

Paula mendoza
Fashion Operands

$ 280.00

THE VIBE: NEW ROMANTICS

alexandre mcqueen

Alexander McQueen

Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

new romantic simone rocha

Courtesy

Outfit 1

Red crystal pendant earring

Red crystal pendant earring

Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen

$ 450.00

Brushed tweed jacket

Brushed tweed jacket

Alessandra Rich
Alessandra Rich

$ 2,403.00

L-Emilia skirt

Valentine's top

Valentine’s top

Isabel funny
Isabel funny

$ 665.00

Outfit 2

Puff Sleeve Biker Jacket

Puff Sleeve Biker Jacket

Simone rocha
Harrods

$ 1,885.00

Balconette bra

Balconette bra

Fleet Ilya
Fleet Ilya

$ 421.00

Zebra calfskin lace-up shoes

Alessia skirt Black

Alessia skirt Black

Molly goddard
Molly goddard

$ 600.00

Outfit 3

Wish arrow earrings

Wish arrow earrings

Of Rare Origin
Of Rare Origin

$ 700.00

W Harris Jeans Boucher

W Harris Jeans Boucher

Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood

$ 355.00

Oversized wool bomber jacket

Oversized wool bomber jacket

Balmain
Balmain

$ 4,495.00

Chelsea boots with platform

Chelsea boots with platform

Rick owens
Sense

$ 1,665.00

