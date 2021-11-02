“The Bride” was praised for her stunning lace wedding dress … until people realized she’s not the one to get married





A WOMAN was praised for her gorgeous lace wedding dress – until people realized she wasn’t the bride. A snap from the happy couples big day showed the cheeky guest wearing a long ivory lace gown. 1 Guest criticized for wearing her old wedding dress to her relative’s wedding The woman, who was a relative of the groom, finished her look with a pearl necklace giving her ensemble a particularly bridal look. The snap was shared on Reddit by a friend of the bride, who shared a photo of when the guest initially wore the dress as a bride. Colleagues Redditors were also horrified by her outfit, many admitting that they had mistaken the guest for the bride. One of them wrote: I thought it was the bride until I read the captions. Another added in agreement: reusing a wedding dress is pretty cool. But not on someone else’s marriage. Not the pearls too oh my lord, added another, while a fourth agreed, At least dye it a different color! The photo was shared on the r / weddingshaming subreddit. The group has nearly 229,000 members and is described as a “place to shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, wedding party, in-laws, outlaws, guests. , to Uncle Bob, to the salespeople … name him, we shame him! “ For more marriage stories, a bridezilla fired a four-year-old flower girl over “poor performance.” And this bride was hailed as a genius after making subtle hints about the ring she wanted in social media posts. Meanwhile, this groom was roasted for not washing his nails on his wedding day. I left my fiance at the altar because I found out that she made my friends pay for a cake which cost 10k

