Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Shop Her Best Fashion Recommendations

Scroll down to see more images

Other than my mom, there’s hardly anyone I trust more than Oprah. Don’t lie, you are probably feeling the same way! That’s why it’s always so exciting when she drops her list of Oprah’s favorite things. I can shop worry-free and know that her resources will all be first-rate. And this year, Oprah released her list earlier, so I’ll spend the day reading through to the last word (and filling my Amazon cart, of course).

That’s right! For the second year in a row, Oprah has generously asked all the brands she has chosen to offer their products on Amazon, so you can grab everything on the list in one convenient add to cart. And believe me, I will! But because her list covers tons of categories, from food to tech to beauty, I thought I’d do us a favor and collect the best of her top fashion favorites.

So what made the cut? A cozy sherpa coat from UGG, for starters, and the puffy slides of your dreams. There are statement jewelry beloved by both Oprahs and Gayle plus a jewelry organizer, great for holiday gifts or your own trips. If a jet set celebrity like Oprah approves, you know it must be good!

Below check out some other favorite styles offered by the most trusted celebrity, like never before. Or, read its entire list of favorites for yourself here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.

R0AM the inflated slide

These are definitely the number one Oprah approved items that I will buy. How cute ! These slides aren’t just stylish, they’re a dream to wear, too, Oprah says in her breakdown of favorite things. It feels like they have a soft cushion that has been sculpted for your feet. They’re vegan too, with moisture-wicking neoprene footbeds. Consider me sold.

K. Carroll Kelsey Shoulder Bag

Prada? Fendi? Louis Vuitton? No, Oprah is all about an affordable handbag. I lost count of those vegan leather shoulder strap compartments. That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials, she says. At only $ 45, good luck choosing just one of the 12 colourways.

UGG Gertrude Long Plush Coat

Are you looking for a fall and winter coat to invest in? Oprah says, go comfortably! She used to have UGG OG boots on her list of favorite things, but she’s also a fan of the brand’s outerwear. This sherpa style is as close as it gets to wearing your dress in the real world. It’s more than soft, and the double-breasted design gives it some structure, she says.

Qudo Firenze Ring

You don’t need a celebrity stylist budget to achieve a glitzy look! This striking candy-colored ring might not be the real deal, but it looks so luxurious, Oprah says. It has a faceted crystal available in over 30 shades (neutral for me and shiny for Gayle) with gold plating and is sure to collect oohs and ahhs.

PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer

I really thought it was an outlet handbag! Leave it to Oprah, a travel expert, to find a functional and chic jewelry organizer. With 10 removable clear pockets inside, it’s intended for storing jewelry whether at home or traveling, and it doubles as an evening bag, she says. Plus, it’s available in nine colors!

Tory Burch rain boots

OK, these babies give me Bottega vibes, right? And they’re handy to boot (pun intended)! You can count on Tory Burch to make boots designed for rain and snow that are so beautiful you’ll want to wear them when there’s no cloud in the sky, Oprah says. The color of these brightens up a day or a dark outfit, and they have a non-slip spiked sole and a slight wedge on the inside for even more uplifting effect.

Saysh One sneakers

When it comes to comfy sneakers, Oprah is one of the few people I trust. Oh, and the Olympians too! America’s most decorated athletic Olympian Allyson Felix can add a sneaker specialist to her accolades. Her Saysh brand is created for women by women, so the styles pay special attention to the shape of the female foot, Oprah shares.