Knot Standard sells personalized clothing to retailers





Dive brief: Expanding the reach of its bespoke clothing, bespoke clothing company Knot Standard introduced a custom on-demand platform, according to a press release on Thursday . The platform is now available from Brooks Brothers, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

The tool, which uses artificial intelligence measurement technology, will be used to make bespoke men’s clothing at 21 Brooks Brothers stores. The service will offer shirts to start, then add suits, jackets and pants, according to the announcement.

Nordstrom and Bloomingdale plan to expand Knot Standard’s technology into their stores soon, according to the announcement. Dive overview: In addition to expanding the reach of its own personalized clothing, Knot Standard now sells its technology to retailers to create their own personalized clothing offering. Through this collaboration, Brooks Brothers, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s now stand alongside other retailers to enhance their custom clothing offerings through technology. In December 2020, Amazon launched a “Made for You” feature via the Amazon app, allowing users to create personalized t-shirts using virtual fit technology. In July, tailor-made brands Built-in Bold Metrics non-contact fitting tool in more than 650 men Wear house and Jos stores. A. Bank. Nordstrom’s use of Knot Standard technology also comes after the announcement in June that it plans to open 21 Indochino custom clothing stores in stores across the country. “Knot Standard’s Custom OnDemand platform is a retail first. Never before has personalized clothing been possible for anyone, anywhere without special training, inventory or infrastructure,” said Knot Standard president and co-founder Matthew Mueller said in a statement. “The virtual styling tools we’ve created over the past 10 years, combined with our AI-powered Fit app and digital styling wall, allow any retailer to offer Knot Standard custom apparel with minimal training and zero inventory. “ It’s a similar model to the one ThredUp pursues with its resale-as-a-service platform, which helps retailers set up their own resale programs. Wells Fargo analysts recently said this aspect of the business could be more lucrative than its top second-hand clothing sales. Knot Standard is expanding in other ways as well. According to the Knot Standard press release, the company recently added women’s clothing to its product line. The offer includes business, leisure and event clothing and launched earlier last week, Daily Women’s Clothing Reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retaildive.com/news/knot-standard-to-sell-custom-clothing-tech-to-retailers/609146/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos