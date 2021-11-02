Connect with us

The best fashion at Outside Lands 2021

Photo by Dan Gentile

Melanie Martinez performs on the Lands End Stage at Outside Lands on Saturday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Aside from being a place for Lizzo and Tyler, The Creator to prove their superstar status, music festivals also serve as big outdoor fashion shows.

Taylor Clark and Steven Pusterla pose for a photo at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

In typical San Francisco fashion, temperatures rose and fell dramatically, with clear skies on Friday requiring sunscreen before the fog rolled in and punishing those who didn’t bring extra layers. Halloween upped the ante on festival outfits (see a separate costume gallery here), but even those who weren’t disguised as Squid Gamers or cows came up with cuts they saved for the occasion. (the checkerboard was particularly in vogue). And of course, artists like Lizzo and Khruangbin were almost as amazing as they looked.

Lizzo performs on the Lands Ends stage headlining at Outside Lands on Saturday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Here are our favorite style photos from Outside Lands 2021.

A group of friends pose for a photo at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

Ryan Conlon of Sacramento walks past one of the many murals installed on the festival grounds in Outside Lands on Saturday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs at the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Corrynn Defrancoeseo poses for a photo near the Lands End scene at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

From left to right: Corrine Heflinger, Lorenzo Castillo and Sophie Rossier present their outer space theme at Outside Lands, Saturday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

John and Jacy Keddie pose with their child Djuna (9 months) at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

The

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Eve (left) brings the Princess Mario vibe to the festival, while Pennywise the Clown made an appearance near the Lands Ends stage in Outside Lands on Saturday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Sharon Van Ettan performs at Outside Lands during her afternoon on the Lands End stage on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

(Left to right) Natalie Avila and Brian Brill hang out at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

Left to right: Becky, Kira and Katrina hang out by the Windmill Arch at Golden Gate Park Polo Field in Outside Lands on Saturday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Danny Hakim and Gabriel Hill pose for a photo at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

(Left to right) Elle Lefebvre and Eros Mene as the sun and moon at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

Brittany Howard performs on the Lands End Stage at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

Nicole Woo (left) of San Francisco shows off her cow print overalls at Outside Lands on Saturday, October 29, 2021, while Josh Rudolph of San Francisco wears a cow jumpsuit near the Lands End stage at the festival.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

A couple enjoy sitting under giant mushrooms at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 31, 2021.

Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE

Johnny Villar (left) from San Mateo came in disguise as Alex from A Clockwork Orange for this year's festival over Halloween weekend, while Alicia Estrada and Andre Garcia (right) from San Francisco came with a Men in Black theme, at Outside Lands, Friday, October 29, 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Jessica Rothert (far left) and Stephanie Federoff from Los Angeles in costume at Outside Lands on Friday, October 29, 2021; Dean Sofar from San Francisco sports a Sims totem pole atop his hat that links people's phones to his Instagram- @ Thats_Fedorable.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Left to right: Julie Murphy and Minh Le from San Francisco sport Street Fighter-themed costumes, while Becky D. and Eric S. from Los Angeles show off their Formula 1 outfits at Outside Lands on Saturday, October 29 2021.

Charles Russo / SFGATE

Dan Gentile is the cultural editor of SFGATE. He moved to San Francisco from Austin, Texas where he worked as a vinyl DJ and freelance writer covering food and music. His writings have been featured in Texas Monthly, American Way, Rolling Stone, Roads & Kingdoms, VICE, Thrillist and more.

