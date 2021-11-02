Shocker Basketball Wins Blowout Mode Show – The Sunflower

Wichita State picked up an exhibition victory Monday, beating Missouri Southern State Division II, 90-58.

MSSU kept the game close for the first 10 minutes, with the Shockers maintaining a 26-24 lead. WSU called in a full press to help turn the tide of the game and responded with a 20-2 run to help take control of the game.

The two teams traded baskets for most of the second half, but the Shockers used a 15-3 push to wrap up the 32-point victory.

One of the main bright spots in the game was first year goalie Ricky Council IV. The board got off to a rough start, scoring 11 of their team-high 15 points in the second half.

I just had to lock down, ”the council said. In the first half I pulled the side of the back panel and it almost knocked me over for the rest of the game but I was like at half time I have to lock. After that, I just took off.

The Shockers had contributions from top to bottom with 12 of 13 players watching the action. WSU had eight players scoring at least seven points, with four players hitting double digits.

Reigning US Player of the Year Sophomore Tyson Etienne was limited to 10 points in the victory but said it was important for other players to rise to the challenge.

There are going to be nights when their whole mission is to stop No.1, Etienne said. Were going to have other people to step up and mark buckets. So knowing that we have people who can do it is very important to me. For my team, I think it’s great that we have a balanced attack and I think we’ve shown that tonight.

Qua Grant, a Division II West Texas A&M transfer, led the newcomers in scoring, totaling 11 points on his debut with Shocker. Grant was effective in attacking the basket, shooting 4-5 on two runs, while also contributing four assists off the bench.

“He made a difference,” said head coach Isaac Brown. “He’s able to create shots off the rebound. It opened everything up for us, the fact that he kept going into the lane. He did a great job off the bench and that’s why we recruited him.

Freshman center Kenny Pohto was also effective in his college debut, scoring nine points and snatching six rebounds. Brown said he was more impressed with the Pohtos defense, where he blocked two shots.

“He plays a lot of minutes because he can defend,” Brown said. That’s what I try to tell all young people. If you can defend, play smart, and gain the confidence of the coaching staff, you will play.

The Shockers gave up 11 offensive rebounds but passed the Lions in the win, 47-34. The rebound has remained a point of importance after being a weakness for the team last season.

I don’t know how many times Coach Brown has talked about rebounding, ”the council said. “He said it over and over. It’s a bit boring, but it’s true.

The Charles Koch Arena returned to full capacity on Monday after the arena was capped at 25% attendance last year. 8,040 fans have entered the most exhibition competition for a men’s basketball game since March 2019.

Just having everyone back in the arena was super important to us, super important, Etienne said. For the fans themselves, going to matches to watch Shocker matches is part of the traditions of the people. For us, playing and putting on a show for them is really important.

The Shockers open the regular season against Jacksonville State next Tuesday. The match will start at 7 p.m. inside the Charles Koch Arena. Currently, KenPom is giving the Shockers an 82% chance to open the season with a win.