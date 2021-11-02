How to dress for cycling in winter

Here in the northern hemisphere, we tearfully say goodbye to summer and embrace the cool mornings and the golden glow of fall. Before we know it, winter will be upon us, so it’s time to start thinking about how to dress appropriately for our winter bike efforts.

Of course, with so many winter cycling kit options, some best winter cycling jackets and best base layers , to the best cycling jerseys with thermal insulation and long sleeves, without forgetting the best cycling overshoes and the best winter gloves to keep your extremities warm, do you really have to invest in all of this?

The truth is, you can invest as much or as little as you want. If you have money burning a hole in your pocket, then by all means spend that much premium kit and the best winter cycling shoes you can find. However, if you are on a budget, there are some key strategies you can use to help you dress properly for winter biking.

Here has Cycling news, we have a team of very experienced and enthusiastic cyclists who cycle all year round, whether we take icy trips to the office or face winter weekends. Between us, we have a lot of knowledge on this subject, which we have relied on to help you find the best way to dress for cycling in the winter.

We also enlisted the help of Jennifer Rust, Senior Product Line Manager at United Sports Brands, to help us define the key rules for staying warm on two wheels in winter.

Layer your heart

Whatever clothes you choose to wear, the key to staying warm is to wear plenty of layers and protect your heart – the home of your internal organs – from the cold. If you’re particularly new to cycling, you might see cyclists in the winter wearing their Lycra and wondering how the hell they do without something that feels more substantial. However, while it may be tempting to pull on a chunky sweater or jacket for a casual stroll, it’s actually combining thinner layers that will really do the trick. Each layer traps air, and that’s what keeps you isolated.

“We recommend three layers, each providing a different functionality,” says Jennifer. She recommends starting with a fitted base layer or a long-sleeved tee, which can wick moisture, dry quickly, and breathe. Next, a mid layer with a moderate knit weight, which is not too heavy and remains breathable while keeping cold air out. Finally, top it off with a jacket that’s both waterproof and windproof, yet breathable. Opt for four-way stretch materials for freedom of movement and full back coverage to keep your hips and back covered.

“These layers all work together to provide comfort, warmth, moisture wicking and breathability, as well as protection from the elements.”

(Image credit: David Stockman / Getty Images)

Choose fabrics that work together

In addition to combining thin layers, it’s important to consider the different fabrics you use and how they work together. According to Jennifer, some combinations work better than others.

“We’re finding that tri-blend fabrics that offer moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, combined with fabrics that are a moderate-weight knit, will be better at keeping you warm. This is because when you cycle your body warms up and the base fabrics must wick sweat and dry quickly so as not to cool you down, while the mid layer traps and retains this heat. a water resistant jacket will help keep the elements out.

For the base layers, you want a sheer fabric that hugs the body comfortably. Choose materials that wick away moisture and dry quickly like polyester, polypropylene, merino wool, nylon, micromodal or bamboo.

For mid layers, look for clothes that are mostly made from mid-weight knitted fabrics like polyester, cotton, merino wool, micromodal, and nylon, as they tend to be more focused on heat retention. These tend to be blended with polyurethane, spandex or elastane fibers, for freedom of movement and durability in inclement weather conditions.

When it comes to your outer layer, according to Jennifer, it’s important to create a barrier that can protect you from wind, light rain, and snow dust. There are a plethora of technical fabrics that perform incredibly well in these conditions, and many will be constructed with multiple layers with a durable water repellent (DWR) coated exterior. Many polyester and nylon jackets will do the trick, but of course the more you spend, the better the fabrics will perform, like Gore-tex and the like.

If extra warmth is needed, you can look for clothes that specifically feature insulating layers, often down (duck feathers) or a synthetic alternative. These tend to be inflated and contain a lot of space to trap air, and therefore heat.

To be able to move freely while keeping your body warm, look for an insulated down gilet or gilet (ideally recycled), or one of the many synthetic alternatives, such as Polartec Alpha, Primaloft, Thinsulate or Plumafill.

Other tips for winter biking