Butterfly fashion is everywhere A story of the beloved pattern





In fashion, the butterfly is literally everywhere right now. Even Chanel put it on the runway with Blumarine and Alberta Ferretti, to name a few, for the spring of 2022. Meanwhile, the Emanuel Ungaros 2000 butterfly top for Mariah Carey has become something of a legend. in 2021, with so many people recreating it and sourcing it second-hand. Gucci has also explored the butterfly again and again. And it’s hard not to scroll at least one Chopova Lowena butterfly choker or classic plastic butterfly hair clip from your childhood on TikTok. But what is behind the meteoric rise of one of fashion’s most fickle creatures? As a symbol, the humble butterfly dates back to the 18th century. There are examples of men’s vests with embroidered butterflies, says the fashion historian Raissa Bretaa. It was from the period immediately preceding the Great Renunciation which took place at the beginning of the 19th century that saw the elimination of such ornamentation in men’s fashion. Another time, the butterfly made its debut during the surrealist period of the 1920s. Not surprisingly, given that the movement’s centenary was approaching, which has been heavily referenced by Schiaparelli and Chanel in recent seasons. The intention of the first generation of Surrealists was to make the familiar new and show a fragile world full of tension in a dreamlike new reality. Elsa Schiaparelli had a particular fondness for using insects in her designs, adds Bretaa. Featured Schiaparellis summer 1937 collection a colorful butterfly print, and she would return to the butterfly motif in her famous embellished tuxedos. Of course, it goes without saying that the influence of the year 2000 on the butterfly motif in fashion is endless. The aforementioned Mariah Carey Ungaro top she wore at the 2000 VH1s Divas: A Tribute to Diana Ross. has become the model for many in 2021. Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie recently reinterpreted the look, the slightly faded low rise jeans and all. And who could forget Christina Aguileras Versace’s epic butterfly dress from the 2000 Grammys? Dua Lipa paid tribute to him at this year’s VMAs. The year 2000 posed a sense of existential threat similar to that of Covid-19, so it’s interesting to see the butterfly’s parallel importance during these two periods, says Valerie Jacobs, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Futurist at LPK. The year 2000 was not just the start of a new day, a new year or a new decade. It was the start of a new century. Once we turned this page, we saw the butterfly in the highest echelons of fashion. For many, the butterfly also symbolizes a positive message in a world still in the midst of a pandemic. This was the idea of ​​Susan Alexandra, who became famous for her beaded butterfly bags and hair clips in a rainbow of colors. I love that butterflies symbolize rebirth and freedom, she says. I’ve been doodling and drawing them since I was six! It was a natural choice to use them in my work; I always draw from childhood! Echoes Jacobs, Over the past year and a half we’ve all been cocooning, literally and figuratively. We want to reappear and take flight. With the trend continuing to grow, its start to resemble butterfly is the most demanded animal print in fashion. The caterpillar becomes a beautiful butterfly just when the cocoon is too tight and stuffy, adds Alexandra. What an inspiration! Here’s how to buy the look.

