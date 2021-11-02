How fashion tried to use mega stylist Law Roach’s success against him

As he said before, image architect Law Roach does not come from any lineage in the fashion industry.

Unfortunately, I didn’t really have the opportunity to study with anyone or to be mentored, he says. Outside. There was never a time when someone took me under their wing, but I always had that to say it, pretend it until you make it the mentality. This mindset has, in the span of a decade, seen the stylist and judge on HBO Maxs Legendary build a multi-million dollar global business with a portfolio of clients including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, and more. And we saw him create his own line.

As the story goes, in 2011 Roach had his own vintage store. After studying psychology at Chicago State University, he returned to a love his grandmother had cultivated: scrap metal, the process of skimming yard sales and thrift stores for gems. With these prices, he opened Delicious Vintage, a store that later added more locations. An appearance by Kanye West put the place on the style map. But sales weren’t paying the bills.

Roach ran his store (and looked for new parts) during the week. In an attempt to start a styling business, he told those in the fashion industry that he is a New York resident and often travels to Manhattan to do projects, like music videos for K Michelle. And then I would go back to Chicago and get behind the bar on the weekends and that’s what kept me going, he admits. At the time, I was taking care of my little brother in my care and the bartender fed us. The couple were two of five siblings.

Then a job came to work with Zendaya, a Disney star: styling her for the Justin Bieber: Never Say Never first. That kicked off six comprehensive months of running the store and bartending in Chicago, K. Michelle style in New York, and building a relationship with Zendaya in LA. A woman who had become somewhat of Roach’s aunt sat him down and told him, you’re never going to win the game if you’re not in the stadium. The decision was made: he closed the store, quit the bartender, and moved to a friends couch in LA

“I like to see people who look like me do things and unfortunately with the career that I have there was no example of people who look like me doing that when I started.” Roach talks about his early days in celebrity styling. The only thing I had for what I wanted to be was Rachel Zoe.

While he knew stylists like Misa Hylton, June Ambrose, and Crystal Streets, it was the power Zoe wielded, and the checks she allegedly cashed, that were alluring. I wanted this. And when I started, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me doing it.

He hit the ground running. Her client list has grown: Monica, Brandy, Tamar Braxton, and more. In 2014, La La Anthony was his first client to attend the Met Gala. In 2015, he styled nearly a dozen people for the BET Awards. Money was pouring in, a departure for someone who as a child sometimes had to sleep on piles of clothes instead of a bed. But it was not enough.

A turning point came when Roach approached a major agency for representation. They said my book wasn’t strong enough, he recalls. It wasn’t the style that was the problem. The problem was the type of clients: he had become the sought-after stylist for R&B singers.

“The only thing that interested me was the bottom line and I was making a lot of money,” he says. “But what I started to understand was the trajectory. Back then you could be cataloged in the industry. You could be known for a certain thing and that would put you in a box.”

So he signed for white actress Willow Shields and then promoted The hunger Games. This change initially meant a significant pay cut.

It was painful for me to make the decision that I wasn’t going to make black girls anymore, he explains. Shields turned to Ruby Rose and Jessie J during her Bang Bang period, which led to Hathaway, Grande and Dion. He became the only black celebrity stylist to consistently dress white A-list names, something that only recently changed. When I think about that decision, it always hurts to feel like I had to turn my back on my culture and the people who were important to me to have the career I have now, he says. But I feel like if I hadn’t made that decision, I don’t think I would have had the same career at the same time.

Roach moved past those frustrations, making history as the first black person named as Hollywood journalists Most powerful stylist, he had previously been the first black stylist to cover the acclaimed issue. And he’s gone back to working with the talent he finds “important” to him like the City Girls, a hip-hop duo. Zendaya, his longest-serving client, will make history this year as the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award thanks to a sartorial vision he has indelibly shaped, and Anya Taylor-Joy, with whom he has worked during the first semester of this year, receiving the very first Face of the Year award at the same ceremony. At the fall Met Gala, he designed 10 jaw-dropping looks, advising client and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton to buy his own table and shine a spotlight on up-and-coming black designers who couldn’t possibly afford it. -be not had the opportunity. At the fundraising event, where celebrities are usually invited as guests of big brands with deep pockets, it was unprecedented.

In the final days leading up to the Met Gala, Roach sat down with designer Kenneth Nicholson to examine what he had created for Hamilton. The pair had exchanged messages in the previous weeks, with Roach cheering Nicholson on in the process towards his first big celebrity moment. When the two finally met in person, they also had a moment.

I know you have your fashion kids, Nicholson laughed. I try to be one.

I have my fashion kids, whom I love, and you know, whenever I get the chance to help them [I do], replied the stylist. If I tell you that I love you, I really love you, and I will do anything to help you succeed.

“You are my fashionable baby now. Moms are here. Kiss mum.

Roach built his career as a stylist working with new or emerging talent, it started out of necessity because big brands wouldn’t let him take their clothes off. But it continued long after the arrival of those same brands, with labels like Nicholsons. He also maintains close relationships with other creatives: Kollin Carter, previously legal assistant, now works with Cardi B, Ciara and Normani; the duo of photographers including Maurice and Ahmad Barber experienced an explosive period during the pandemic, often working with the mega stylist; and Amanda Murray, a fashion influencer known as @londongirlinnyc, has received numerous tickets for Roachs Paris Fashion Week. Roach counts them all as his fashion children.

“I always say I am who I am for two reasons: 1.) because someone told me I was special and 2. because someone gave me an opportunity,” he says. . So, in turn, he does it for those in whom he believes.

There is another side to this maternal instinct, however, which Roach likens to a mother cat. “Don’t fuck with my kids, don’t fuck with my babies,” he laughs. This is something he probably cultivated by raising four younger siblings, as his mother was addicted to drugs and alcohol, but it extends beyond his children. Some of Roachs’ most explosive fights as an exaggerated judge on Legendary are undoubtedly the result of this same instinct: whether it be quarrels with Poses Dominique Jackson in season 1 or check out Tiffany Haddish in season 2, it was all about protecting space and the others on set. But it can also quickly turn into a rebuke when disappointed in an attempt to disrupt the current state of the industry and spawn something new.

2021 has been incredibly transformative for Roach as he becomes a more public figure. Judging Legendary as well as a variety of fashion designer contests, appearing on red carpets as a full-fledged celebrity, and his voracious use of Instagram, Roach has become somewhat of an influencer.

“There’s a part of me that hopes I can be the next Isabella Blow,” he laughs. By that he means finding the next Alexander McQueen. The hope is that after finding the next star designer, he will have the power and influence to help them build and establish a career. This is something he is unable to do when he “hides behind a clothes rack.” But he does it while maintaining a devastating style program, working with clients at the highest level. And he moves heaven and earth to make them happy.

“At the end of the day, there’s still a little kid in me who wants people to be proud of me and really want to do a good job,” he recalls. “And I want people to get what they pay for and get what they expect when they come to work with me. They expect a certain level of service and I never want to disappoint people with that.”

Photographed by Micaiah Carter

Styled by Law Roach

Hair by Antoinette Hill

Makeup by Amber Amos for The Only Agency

Jacket and pants by Levis

Rings by Jason from Beverly Hills

Necklaces, Bracelets of XIV Karats

Watch by Hublot

Law Roach is one of the seven cover stars ofOutside‘s 2021 Out100problem, which is on newsstands November 30. He shares his print cover with Symone. Since it is alsoOutside300th issue of, we’re running a $ 3 promotion for a one-year subscription.Subscribe now (promotion ends December 1st).Otherwise,support queer media and subscribe outside of the promotion or download your own for Amazon, Kindle, Nook, or Apple News.