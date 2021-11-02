Golden Globes Strengthens Taiwanese Fashion Brand APUJAN | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Golden Globes highlighted the stylish red carpet look of Taiwanese actress Janet Hsieh () at the 2021 Golden Bell Awards (GBA) as a fashion trend designer. The Golden Globes on Saturday, October 30, posted a photo on the social media platform of the slit black dress revealing the back of Taiwan-American TV host Hsieh and De Beers jewelry when she attended the GBAs . The Haute courter is from APUJAN’s latest fall-winter collection, founded by young Taiwanese talent Apu Jan () in London in 2013. “Lush layers and fabrics herald the seasonal changes, and Zoey Deutch, Jessica Chastain and Janet Hsieh are among the stars sporting the new fall fashions,” wrote the Golden Globes. In the post, the two Hollywood stars gave way to the Taipei-based model, as she was the only one whose photo appeared on the account, which has more than one million followers. She was the first Taiwanese to appear on the wire. The versatile Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate expressed his gratitude to the Golden Globes. On Facebook, she joked, “No, I didn’t win any, but I feel like I did.” The GBA ceremony took place at the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on October 2nd. Hsieh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for the romantic comedy “Adventure of the Ring”. Although she didn’t win the award, the star appears to have won the fashion battle with her sleek look, which has been hailed by local media as “Very Audrey Hepburn”.

(Instagram, screenshot from Golden Globes)

(Instagram, screenshot from Golden Globes) (Facebook, photo by Janet Hsieh) (Facebook, photo by Janet Hsieh)

