Olivia von Halle explains how the lockdown changed the way we dress for the house
Courtesy of Olivia von Halle
Ask any fashion editor for a recommendation on where to buy awesome, luxurious pajamas and chances are they’ll say Olivia von Halle. The brand, which turns 10, is the go-to pajama brand for celebrities and fashion insiders, known for their gorgeous silk ensembles and cashmere tracksuits.
“Our basic silk pajamas became an overnight sensation when David Beckham was spotted buying it for Victoria – the press noticed and it was our first big brand moment,” m. Von Halle explains of the brand’s rapid growth at the start, soon snapped up by Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez – and most recently worn by Oprah Winfrey and Madonna.
“I love these women,” she adds. “They embody Olivia von Halle’s vision – every day we see new interpretations of our loungewear from A-list and our fans, it shows just how versatile it can be and just how versatile our dedication to refinement really touches some women. “
High-end loungewear and sleepwear certainly touch a particular type of woman. The brand is now one of the most popular luxury pajama brands on the market, and one that has established audiences in the UK, US, China, Russia and beyond. And, of course, that has only grown over the past 18 months. While many fashion companies had to pivot when the pandemic hit, luxury loungewear was the market to be in – and the lockdown actually helped sales at Olivia von Halle.
“Of course, Covid was a challenge,” she said, mentioning how hard her staff worked during such a difficult time. “But, as other pleasures faded away, people turned more to everyday luxury. We were incredibly lucky that people responded to a more luxurious loungewear wardrobe.
As we have all spent more time indoors than ever before, and as many of us continue to do, interest in dressing well at home has increased in earnest, von Halle believes.
“There have been seismic changes in the way we dress and what we dress for. People now devote the same sartorial sense to their pajamas as they do everyday, as we spend more time lounging at home.
“When we launched, no one else was paying the attention we pay to pajamas, but that has really changed, especially after the last two years. I think what ensued is kind of an evil approach to dressing up or undressing, which is why our decadent prints resonated so well.
And, with this growing fan base, comes a more diverse clientele. While prices for an Olivia von Halle pajama can be steep (around £ 300-500 for a set and around £ 1,000 for a cashmere tracksuit), the designer sees some customers saving and investing. This is the result of not only that people want to put more effort into their wardrobe at home, but also that they want to buy something that they can actually wear and cherish forever.
“We stand for a kind of powerful glamor and our main mission is to create the ultimate luxury wardrobe. We know our customers understand that luxury comes at a high price, but it’s the cost of authenticity – especially with younger customers who happily save and invest in pieces that they know will stand up to the crowd. test of time.
The designer echoes this love for decadent details in upcoming collections, including his new slippers, which will be launching soon: “They are divine, incredibly luxurious, I can’t wait for our customers to try them on.
And, like most other new collections, the slippers were made using sustainable practices. “We are committed to becoming carbon neutral by partnering with Be Zero, a decarbonisation company, to create our offset strategy,” she explains. “Expect greener, but no less decadent collections to come. “
We cannot wait.
Buy Olivia von Halle’s latest collection here.
