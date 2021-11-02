What we learned: takeaways from EMU men’s basketball preseason win over Oakland University

Thursday night was the unofficial start of a new era in Eastern Michigan men’s basketball, as the Eagles faced the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at a charity show. It’s a new era with an old twist, as new man Stan Heath last touched the ground in green and white in EMU as a playmaker for the Eagles in 1985.

In his first game as head coach, Heath saw the Eagles win 74-69 against an OU team who were arguably their best player in Micah Parrish.

Here are some of the things that stood out from the charity exhibit whose ticket proceeds are donated to the Covenant Academy.

Noah Farrakhan is a 62 point point guard from New Jersey, who comes to Ypsilanti via East Carolina and the famous IMG Academy. As a rookie, Farrakhan was a marginal five-star rookie at one point before running out of steam late in the recruiting process. Last year at ECU, he played 12 games and averaged just three points.

That line of stats doesn’t match what we saw on the pitch Thursday as Farrakhan stole the show. He was 13 of 19 for 27 points, with seven rebounds and six assists (all of which were team highs). What was perhaps most impressive was the variety of ways he scored. He was one of four of three, but showed the ability to get to basketball, easily hit jumpers and floats as a starting point guard. (Note: he left early with an injury, but it seemed like some kind of cramp).

He was the best player on the pitch Thursday night. His performance highlighted a skill set that would make him an all-MAC candidate for a UEM team looking for a new identity.

While Farrakhan stole the show with 27 points, Monty Scott was not far behind with 16 points, serving as Robin to Farrakhans Batman.

Scott, a senior transfer from Portland, started 22 games last season for Portland State where he averaged 13.7 points with 5 boards per game. On Thursday, the 65-goalie was 5 of 9 for 16 points. He got to the line with 5 of 6 free throws, while adding six boards. When Farrakhan left the field, Scott was able to continue the Eastern races.

Golson, joined the Eagles as a 66 freshman transferred from Siena where he followed former Siena assistant Bob Simon to Ypsilanti. Simon is also a former UEM.

Golson, from nearby Ferndale, Mich., Averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 points per game for Siena, while shooting an impressive 37.5 percent out of three. On Thursday night, he added ten points showing a confident approach.

Having at least three capable goal scorers bodes well for the Eagles moving forward.

The difference between the Rob Murphy era and the New Era was glaring as soon as the Eagles came out in man-to-man defense (something I never saw during my time as a student at EMU). Under Murphy, the Eagles strictly managed Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, and although she had her moments, she became much maligned among the Eastern loyalists who sometimes wanted to see a mix of man and zone.

The change in defense principles should make it harder for opponents to rain three on the Eagles, and could lead to more universal adjustments to the recruiting pattern.

In addition to Farrakhan, Golson and Monty Scott, we also saw a lot of returning team captains Bryce McBride and Darion Spottsville. They are both guards exhibiting the guard and depth of the wings of the EMUs.

Lower positions are less defined.

Nathan Scott is a senior conference transfer from NIU, where he made ten starts a season ago, averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 boards per game. Scott’s father played for EMU from 1983 to 1987, straddling Coach Heath. Young Scott had four points and four boards Thursday, while Oakland transfer Yusef Jihad took some time in his revenge game after playing sparingly for the Golden Grizzlies a year ago.

Affable Derek Ballard Jr. showed his usual high-energy approach while seven-footer Axel Okongo, a former transfer from Missouri, took four rebounds.

The name to watch here could be Thomas Binelli, as the Italian 610 sniper returned to court after a year lost due to injuries and immigration issues linked to COVID. Binelli entered the transfer portal this offseason and reportedly had the chance to step into recent power in Texas Tech before choosing to return to Ypsi. He didn’t play as much as expected, which was somewhat surprising, but he didn’t miss a shot, derailing his only field goal attempt and passing 2 of 2 from the board. He also added five boards.

If Binelli picks up where he left off the last time we saw him, the fan favorite should add another scoring option for the Heaths Eagles.

I will continue to beat that drum, Eastern Michigan and Oakland University should be playing every year. While it’s great that they’ve agreed to do this one-off game for charity, it should be a regular season game. Outside of Detroit Mercy (while we’re at it, EMU and Detroit Mercy are also expected to play annually), Oakland and EMU are the two closest Division 1 schools to Motor City and as mid-majors with issues of programming that against the mid-majors, it just makes too much sense. The addition of Oaklands to the Division 1 hoops arguably changed the trajectory of Eastern Michigan basketball in the 1990s and beyond.

Greg Kampe runs a solid program in Rochester Hills (and is a great follow on Twitter), with strong fan support for such a small school. The inclusion of Oaklands in future schedules should provide a solid (but winnable) test for both schools. Hopefully the pre-season game schedule will lead to future clashes, in season.

Congratulations also to these programs for the programming of this exhibition. It is rare to see two D1 programs have an open house exhibition match. It was so much better than these secret scrums.

In conclusion, it was about as important for an exhibition game as it was for Eastern Michigan basketball. The program has largely had a lost year a season ago due to COVID and with so many changes in both leadership and roster, no one knew exactly what this Eagle team would look like.

It’s hard to imagine a better start for this staff and this team than winning on the road against a solid program. Coach Kampe is generally optimistic on his rosters, but came into the game speaking highly of his team, so any win (show minus their top player) is cause for optimism.

A pre-season preview on the MAC doesn’t show many safe schedules this year, with the possible exception of Buffalo. The Eagles showed enough in the exhibition win to make me think they can beat their modest pre-season predictions.

Other notes from Eastern Basketball: