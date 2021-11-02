Here are the most coveted sneakers of this fall





Sneakers are the blue jeans of shoes – everyone has a pair. With the rise in popularity of streetwear, sneakers have become the appropriate shoe for any occasion, even on the red carpet. Well made, the basic shoe pairs well with any outfit, from t-shirts and sweatshirts to suits and dresses. Sneakersheads have been preaching this since the ’80s with the explosion of Micheal Jordan’s signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1. Since then, a whole sneaker culture has been born, with Complex Sneaker Shopping’s YouTube show, iconic collaborations and each designer making their own interpretation of the style. The trend is only continuing to gain momentum, leaving fans waiting in epic queues for release days or looking for a good deal online at resale sites. CR has rounded up the most anticipated high-top sneaker drops. The Arthur sneaker from Burberry and GOAT Burberry x GOAT Burberry x GOAT Burberry has partnered for the first time with online shoe retailer GOAT for an exclusive launch of 8 new variations of the Burberry Arthur sneaker. The Arthur, first released in 2019, was Riccardo Tisci’s first sneaker for Burberry, taking his take on the streetwear trend by merging it with British Navy history, giving it its boot-like look. rain. The new interpretation features a channel with a nod to the British punk scene. Colors in this range of styles for men and women include Storm Gray, Pistachio, Optical White, Silver and Gold. Buy the exclusive drop on .

Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 “Emergency”

Rebook by Pyer Moss Pyer Moss is reuniting with Reebok for another version of Experience 4 in a brand new colourway. The drop follows a series of collaborations between Moss and the brand starting in 2018. Experience 4 took shape in vivid blues and reds, most recently released in an all-off-white edition. From now on, the big rubber sneaker is revisited in a dusty gray, enhanced with a bright orange construction cone, under the name “Emergency”. Find the shoe exclusively on pyermoss.com Dior B30 Dior Dior Dior makes daddy’s shoes – and does them well. Featured in Kim Jones’ Dior Spring 2022 collection, the new B30 is an elevated take on a sporty classic, seemingly a first for the brand. Inspired by the world of running, the sneaker is inspired by everyday brands, reinventing the “CD” logo in a reflective material for a more graphic feel on the side. The Dior B30 drop includes five colors, black, white, olive, beige and lime. The sneaker is available now in stores and on“data-vars-ga-product-id =” 5ba42f86-9c84-4849-bad4-76a4524dc95a “data-vars-ga-product-price =” 0.00 “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-brand =”“data-vars-ga-product-sem3-category =” “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-id =” “data-affiliate-network =” “data-affiliate =” true “> dior.com.

Moncler x Hoka Mafate Vitesse 2

Moncler x Hoka Moncler and Hoka, two brands known for their expertise in quality sportswear, have teamed up for the release of the Mafate Speed ​​2. Innovative in their fields using new technologies and progressive thinking, Moncler and Hoka create high quality pieces designed to perform. With the Alps in mind, the Mafate Speed ​​2 is aimed at the buyer wanting to master the mountain or go on an adventure in the city. Each brand has brought the best of its universe. The mountain boot is ultra-light, while being extra-robust. Buy the Mafate Speed ​​2 on from December 1st, or in Moncler stores now. 1017-ALYX-9SM Nike Air Force 1 High Nike Matthew M. Williams and Nike collaborate again. This time, the pair adopts classic Nike styling, the Air Force 1 High. The sneaker is simplistic yet bold with the eye-catching bright red paired with black with the center buckle. The timing of the release correlates precisely with the 75th anniversary of the NBA, a nod to the siolhette’s role in sneaker culture and its origins. The AF1 colorways in University Red were available through a raffle starting Tuesday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. CET and ending Thursday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m. CET, exclusively on alyxstudio.com.





