Sunny Leone Kills Winter Fashion In Hand Painted Zara Mini Satin Strappy Jacket | Fashion trends





An always fashionable dress is the satin dress because of its smooth texture and for raising the feminine figure in a chic way and Sunny Leone is no stranger to it. Posing perfect fashion cues to ooze this winter, without burning your pockets, Sunny wore a black strappy satin mini dress layered over a hand painted jacket and we are in awe. Taking her account on social media, the Bollywood actor shared a few photos that showed her going out for the night in a sultry dress style and we are bookmarking her for our next date. The photos showed the actor wearing a black satin mini dress with a straight neckline. It sported extremely thin straps that featured rhinestone appliques and ended with a fabric detail draped to the side. The dress ended directly on her thighs and was closed with an invisible zip at the back. Sunny layered the sultry slip dress with a black and white tie-dye denim jacket from Huepop that featured long sleeves and featured multicolored hand-painted abstract art on the back. Completing her outfit with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, Sunny left her mid-length braids open in a separate hairstyle. She accessorized her look with a pair of simple diamond earrings and a black faux leather handbag. Dressed in a pop of pink lipstick, Sunny boosted the glam quotient with rosy, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner, and filled eyebrows. Striking hot poses for the camera, Sunny captioned the pics, love this look! (sic) and so do we. + The satin dress is attributed to the Spanish clothing brand Zara, which offers quick and trendy fashion collections with the latest lookbooks every week. The black satin strappy mini dress originally cost 2,990 on the designer’s site. Zara’s Sunny Leone Black Satin Mini Dress (zara.com) Satin dresses have a timeless appeal and have an option to fit any size, style and figure. Whether it’s strappy satin dresses or wrap-around, maxi or midi models, a soft satin dress will be smooth and flattering. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

