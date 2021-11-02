Fashion
Inclusive fashion is an ethical obligation and a historical norm
During the lockdown, we have seen an unprecedented increase in body image issues, especially among young women and girls. In fact, recent research has revealed that 80 percent of Australian women are dissatisfied with their bodies. Likewise, the rise of Snapchat dysmorphism, where girls want plastic surgery to look like Snapchat filters, shows the unhealthy state of our beauty culture today.
We can expect it to only get worse as we find ourselves in another lockdown, when we spend more time online comparing ourselves to others. However, a walking tour of the history of body image shows us that there are no universal body standards, only standards forged by the economic, social, and political forces of the time.
One of the lingering truths is that female bodily norms were generally created by a male fantasy, not female self-expression. It is time for that to change.
Beauty standards are inconsistent. While Western models are forced to eat as little as possible, Mauritanian girls are sent to “fattening camps” before marriage.
The very first glimpse of the standards of female beauty available to us is one of the earliest known sculptures, the Venus of Willendorf from over 20,000 years ago. Strong in physique, the sculpture illustrated how strength, fertility, and the ability to raise children ruled the female beauty standards of the time.
Later, it was the ancient Greek male sculptors who defined beauty. Plato popularized the idea that beauty is dictated by harmony and symmetry, notably explained by the golden ratio of Pythagoras.
If we then move on to the Middle Ages, it was Queen Elizabeth I who popularized the use of makeup to create the appearance of pale skin; an indication that we did not have to work outside.
The Victorians favored modesty and temperate demeanor, especially on the part of women. They got the ideal body image of the day which consisted of big busts and wide hips by wearing corsets, in order to appeal to future male husbands and breadwinners.
The turn of the century saw Charles Dana Gibson’s designs guide the beauty standards of the day; the trend towards a thinner ideal has started.
Then came the fabulous tap dance of the Roaring Twenties, which saw a complete change in morphology. After men finally allowed women to vote, a new sense of freedom led women to reject corsets and go for a slimmer, androgynous look, triggering the cultural obsession with the weight we have today. .
Fashion was stripped down throughout World War II as women were forced to give men’s clothing a makeover. An overly lean body type suggested that you did not have access to enough rations, while an overly voluptuous figure was considered greedy in times of frugality. Weight standards have slipped back to center, once again.
The post-war boom allowed women to enjoy the indulgences of the day, and a more voluptuous figure returned to fashion. The figure of Marilyn Monroe has become glorified in newspapers and magazines, all edited and produced by a predominantly male workforce.
Then finally, Kate Moss’ 90s appearance saw the catwalks celebrating the heroine’s chic figure, and the ultra-skinny androgynous style was back in fashion. Of course, we’re seeing Kim Kardashian’s ‘chunky’ style dictating the trend today, along with other body types (including mid-rise) as social media creates a wider range of models.
So what is this history lesson for? It is this: Beauty standards are set almost entirely by the social conditions of the day, conditions often controlled and influenced by men. Just as we can’t predict the future, we can’t predict future beauty trends no matter how hard we try.
It might have been reckless to promote slim ’90s beauty standards, just as it might be reckless to promote unrealistic curves today. However, the question is not which beauty standards we decide to promote. The question is, who decides what beauty standards exist?
As we have seen throughout history, the female body has been a canvas upon which the male imagination projected its fantasies. Regardless of how our body image trends change, a guiding principle is that it should be up to women to determine how they look and feel, not anyone else.
As the CEO of a fashion house, I know that more and more people are drawing inspiration from fashion from a wide range of sources; Gone are the days when everyone watched the same TV show and read the same magazines. We should celebrate our diversity of tastes and accept its differences.
My message to women and girls today is simple: Celebrate the body you have. Beauty is relative and subjective. Many would be jealous of the features you see as imperfections, so own them; they are yours and yours only.
The body you have is a tool for living your life and achieving your dreams, it is not just an object of male fantasy.
That’s why fashion retailers need to adapt to all sizes and body types at all times. Gone are the days of a single, prescribed standard of beauty.
Just as we celebrate racial, gender and sexual diversity, we must continue to celebrate diversity in body image because without it the world would be an incredibly boring place.
Jane Lu is CEO of Showpo.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/inclusive-fashion-ethical-obligation-historical-norm-opinion-1644675
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]