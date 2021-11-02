Almost very elegant fashion wins on race day





It’s wonderful to dress up again. You can imagine this is a change from what I have to wear to work. We all deserve the chance to feel good again, Carty said. Chef Judge Melissa Leong had also adopted the feelgood approach. At first glance, the staunch flan and fashion follower seemed to break Melbourne Cup tradition by wearing a black strapless column dress by Cappellazzo Couture, but closer examination revealed eyelids in all colors of the jockey bristles. Makeup artist Shella Martin applied the mini sequins to tie them with a pink shawl, almost overshadowed by strands of Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. Former strapper Kelly Carty in Zimmermann and a Meghan Britton hat, with her husband Michael. Credit:Eddie jim It all seemed a bit tight until we added makeup, which works best against fair, dewy skin, said Leong. The shawl adds a touch of drama with the jewelry. The commendations go to comedian Andy Lees partner Bec Harding in Scanlan Theodore, snatching the mini-tunic trend straight to the catwalks at Paris Fashion Week. Former Miss Universe Australia and mental health advocate Olivia Molly Rogers also stood out, in a color scheme usually found at McDonalds drive through. I would never think of wearing yellow with red, Rogers said of her yellow Silvana Tedesco dress with an embellished collar and red Colette headband. My partner says I looked like a banana, but I love bananas. Melissa Leong in Cappellazzo Couture made up by Shella Martin. Credit:Eddie jim If the Emerging Designer Award for Myer Fashions on Your Front Lawn is an accurate barometer, next year racing fans will look like David Bowie instead of fruit. Brisbane designer Bethany Cordwells’ disco dress featured over 16,000 hand-crafted reflective plastic tears made from plastic document folders. Belinda Osborne, a three-time finalist from Bees Creek in the Northern Territory, won the Millinery Award, presented by Princess Diana’s model niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, and British milliner Stephen Jones. Emerging designer Bethany Cordwells design and lattice headdress Melinda Osbornes receive the Milliner Award at the Melbourne Cup 2021. The headpiece encircled the forehead, forming a knot at the back in a lattice effect with a cool palette of gelati colors. Best Dressed Man and Best Dressed Woman winners will be announced at Oaks Day. St Johns Ambulance employees deserved a bigger fashion award at The Cup. While their uniforms remain a tribute to practicality rather than ready-to-wear, their drive to hand over bandages to women struggling to come back to life in heels has not gone unnoticed. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Receive it in your mailbox every Monday.

