LAURENT Kansas male basketball player Jalen Wilson will miss the Wednesday exhibit and the Jayhawks’ first three regular season games, due to a suspension announced Tuesday by head coach Bill Self.

The move came after the announcement over the weekend of Wilsons’ arrest on Sunday on suspicion of impaired driving. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson was arrested at 2:16 a.m. and released on $ 250 bail about two hours later. Self said Wilson would also serve community hours during the suspension and perform community service.

That’s what we decided, and I certainly think it’s fair and I certainly hate having to do it all, but the decision he made was obviously a very bad one, Self said. He possessed it. He acted like a man. And he’s determined to turn it into a positive over time somehow, and I know hell is working hard to do that.

Self added that the reason he opted for the length of the suspension he made was because he felt it was appropriate. He thinks it’s hard to have a cookie-cutter penalty for anything that might happen, and that every situation is unique. The four-game suspension would see Wilson, a red-shirted sophomore who is expected to play a key role this season for Kansas, to return for the ESPN Events Invitational event in Florida in late November.

Wilson said on Tuesday that his main goal is to take responsibility for his actions and do what he can to regain the trust of his community, coaches, teammates and family. He knows he let people down. And he added that everyone he has spoken to on the team agrees with the mindset he has for moving forward.

There are ways that Wilson will try to regain that trust.

Just continue to be a leader on and off the pitch, Wilson said. I just talk to my coaching staff, to my teammates, about being the player that I am, always. And continue to set a good example for the kids and everyone who comes to games and supports my team in any way they can by being who I am.

Wilson noted how adversity occurs over the course of someone’s life and that he is blessed to always be a part of his team. He thinks this Jayhawk roster is deep and has a lot of talent at his disposal.

While Wilson is unavailable, Self and the coaching staff will be deprived of a talent Self considers their best defensive rebounder and best player in transition. Self considers Wilson to be someone who can hit punches and who is also a leader. Selfs is disappointed to have to start the season this way, volunteering for super-keeper Jalen Coleman-Lands who also suffers from a sore toe, but sees it as giving the others a chance as well.

In my opinion, basketball is going on for a long season and maybe it will give someone else the opportunity to demonstrate that they deserve to be more present, said Self, who noted that Coleman- Lands had not been in the scrum against Tulsa and could treat the toe injury somehow for two to three more weeks. This will put pressure on Christian (Braun) and David (McCormack) to be rebounders, which I don’t think we’ve been able to do. It will definitely add things to other people’s plates, but I think over time it could also be something that will benefit us.

