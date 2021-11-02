Fashion
Kansas men’s basketball player Jalen Wilson suspended for 4 games
LAURENT Kansas male basketball player Jalen Wilson will miss the Wednesday exhibit and the Jayhawks’ first three regular season games, due to a suspension announced Tuesday by head coach Bill Self.
The move came after the announcement over the weekend of Wilsons’ arrest on Sunday on suspicion of impaired driving. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson was arrested at 2:16 a.m. and released on $ 250 bail about two hours later. Self said Wilson would also serve community hours during the suspension and perform community service.
That’s what we decided, and I certainly think it’s fair and I certainly hate having to do it all, but the decision he made was obviously a very bad one, Self said. He possessed it. He acted like a man. And he’s determined to turn it into a positive over time somehow, and I know hell is working hard to do that.
RELATED:Kansas male basketball athlete Jalen Wilson arrested on suspicion of drunk driving on Sunday
Self added that the reason he opted for the length of the suspension he made was because he felt it was appropriate. He thinks it’s hard to have a cookie-cutter penalty for anything that might happen, and that every situation is unique. The four-game suspension would see Wilson, a red-shirted sophomore who is expected to play a key role this season for Kansas, to return for the ESPN Events Invitational event in Florida in late November.
Wilson said on Tuesday that his main goal is to take responsibility for his actions and do what he can to regain the trust of his community, coaches, teammates and family. He knows he let people down. And he added that everyone he has spoken to on the team agrees with the mindset he has for moving forward.
There are ways that Wilson will try to regain that trust.
Just continue to be a leader on and off the pitch, Wilson said. I just talk to my coaching staff, to my teammates, about being the player that I am, always. And continue to set a good example for the kids and everyone who comes to games and supports my team in any way they can by being who I am.
RELATED:What to expect from Kansas men’s basketball newcomer Remy Martin
Wilson noted how adversity occurs over the course of someone’s life and that he is blessed to always be a part of his team. He thinks this Jayhawk roster is deep and has a lot of talent at his disposal.
While Wilson is unavailable, Self and the coaching staff will be deprived of a talent Self considers their best defensive rebounder and best player in transition. Self considers Wilson to be someone who can hit punches and who is also a leader. Selfs is disappointed to have to start the season this way, volunteering for super-keeper Jalen Coleman-Lands who also suffers from a sore toe, but sees it as giving the others a chance as well.
In my opinion, basketball is going on for a long season and maybe it will give someone else the opportunity to demonstrate that they deserve to be more present, said Self, who noted that Coleman- Lands had not been in the scrum against Tulsa and could treat the toe injury somehow for two to three more weeks. This will put pressure on Christian (Braun) and David (McCormack) to be rebounders, which I don’t think we’ve been able to do. It will definitely add things to other people’s plates, but I think over time it could also be something that will benefit us.
Jordan Guskey covers the University of Kansas Athletics at the Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.
Sources
2/ https://www.cjonline.com/story/sports/college/hawk-zone/2021/11/02/kansas-mens-basketball-ku-jalen-wilson-suspended-four-games-schedule/6254345001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]