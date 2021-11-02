Fashion show to bring glamor to a sleepy historic building | Local News





MANKATO’s historic downtown post office building has been around for 125 years, developing alongside Mankato for most of that time. But APX Construction Group, which is redeveloping the space, noted that for nearly a year, the building was largely dormant. The company’s response to the silence on Second Street is that the building is hosting the 10th year of Raw Fusion, a fashion show and fundraiser. It was appropriate for us to use this building while it was sort of still, ”said Jamie Jacobs, vice president of marketing and sales for APX and co-founder of Raw Fusion. “The building is just sitting there, silent and waiting for its next life.” Presented by the Minnesota River Builders Association and APX, the event takes place Friday, with a social hour starting at 7 p.m. and the floodlights will come on at 8:15 p.m. The show will be smaller, Jacobs said, with 800 people in the building instead of the more than 1,400 who participated in the years leading up to the pandemic. Last year’s show, which was scheduled to take place at the Civic Center, was canceled due to an increase in coronavirus cases and the governor’s restrictions on the size of events. To add to the privacy of the event, a floor track will run through the audience, a break from the 4-foot-high raised path that models typically walked on. The longer, closer runway will give viewers more time to appreciate the intricacies of each outfit, Jacobs said. She hopes the change will highlight the efforts of the show’s creators, many of whom have made outfits for 2020 that have never been highlighted. A “historic track” theme will pay homage to the building hosting the event. The first-year Raw Fusion models will also showcase outfits alongside members of a new group. The movement is “an ode and a nod to where we started, and the journey to get us to where we are today,” said Jacobs. The chosen beneficiary of the fundraiser is the local Minnesota Valley Action Council social service agency, one of the original sponsors of the event. Saturday, there were about thirty seats left available for purchase for $ 150. Tickets for standing only are $ 100. After purchasing the 1896 Post Office building at 401 S. Second St. in late 2020, APX recently launched a Facebook page called “The Post at 401” and posted a video showcasing its redevelopment plans. Proposals for the space include “an upscale restaurant, sweatshop, rooftop courtyard, spa and salon, as well as overnight accommodations that allow guests to stay in the midst of commerce and community activities. “, according to an article by the group. The foregrounds indicated a possible event center and wedding location. For guests curious to look inside the 60,000-square-foot building before it undergoes changes, Jacobs said the fashion show presented an opportunity. “Most of our community only went to the lobby to drop off a letter or a package,” Jacobs said. “It’s a new way to experience it.”

