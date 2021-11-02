Duchess Camilla’s first marriage to ex-husband may have inspired future fashion details



















02 November 2021 – 14:46 GMT



Nicolas murphy The Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005, but previously married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 in a pie-crust wedding dress.

The Duchess of Cornwall sea Prince charles in 2005, but she was formerly married to Major Andrew Parker-Bowles. RELATED: Royals Who Remarried After Divorce: From Meghan Markle To Princess Anne Camilla chose very different outfits for each occasion, and her first dress bears a striking similarity to many of her outfits today. In July 1973, Camilla and Andrew said “yes” to St. James’s Palace, the bride wearing a white pie-neck dress with long sleeves and a ruffled hem. Loading the player … WATCH: Stunning royal wedding dresses that will leave you speechless Today, Camilla is often pictured layering a pie crust blouse under dresses and sweaters, including during a visit to Scotland in August 2021, and appearing in a video message from Birkhall in June 2020 – so maybe her first wedding inspired her timeless style choices. SEE: Best photos from Prince Charles and Camilla’s royal wedding MORE: Why The Queen Wore White On Duchess Camilla’s Wedding Day Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 She then had two children with her first husband. The couple welcomed son Tom in 1974 and daughter Laura in 1978, but they separated in 1995, the year after Prince Charles admitted to committing adultery with Camilla while still married to the Princess Diana. The Duchess and the Prince of Wales were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, before holding a blessing service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005. The Duchess often wears pie crust shirts. Photographed in Scotland in 2021. To celebrate the occasion, Camilla opted for two unconventional outfits both of which were designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson. The bride looked elegant for the civil ceremony, wearing a beautiful cream chiffon gown with a matching coat and wide-brimmed straw hat by Philip Treacy. She changed into a pale blue chiffon dress with a long-sleeved, gold-embroidered top coat that matched her gold feathered hat by the same milliner. The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles on their wedding day An accessory that was disappeared during her royal wedding was a tiara. Although Camilla was pictured wearing a diamond encrusted helmet believed to be a family heirloom from her maternal grandmother Sonia Rosemary Cubitt, Baroness Ashcombe during her first marriage, she simply opted for hats for her wedding with Charles. This could be because she had been married before and the ceremony had not taken place in a church. Likewise, Princess Anne chose not to wear a tiara for her second marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992. READ: 10 Celebrities Who Daringly Upgraded Their Wedding Dresses Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20211102125371/camilla-parker-bowles-wedding-dress-ex-husband-inspired-future-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos