Tatum’s dress code breeds a lot of love but also a lot of hate

I remember my high school years hating the dress code in Lindale, especially with my hair. For boys, the hair couldn’t be long enough to touch the collar of a shirt. I liked to keep my hair long, because I wanted long hair. My parents didn’t like him but let me keep him until he got too out of control. Of course, that was in the mid-90s when I was in high school and the dress codes were more stringent. However, a recent complaint about Tatum’s dress code proves that there is still a lot of love for dress codes but also a lot of hatred for them among parents.

In the All Things Longview Facebook group, a complaint about a child placed in a “waiting room” for a dress code violation generated a lot of support for the dress code, but also a lot of disagreement, or outright abolition and simple, dress code. The particular disagreement was due to the fact that ripped jeans were worn, but leggings were worn underneath so as not to expose the skin. This parent believed because there was no skin showing that their child was following the dress code.

School dress code line 14 (tatumisd.org) was mentioned a lot in response to this complaint.

It seems to me that the school was more concerned with the “excessively torn clothes” part of this rule rather than showing no skin because of the leggings. So technically this student was in violation.

But reading over 130 reviews (as of this writing), you get the impression that a majority of parents think a dress code is archaic. Some even mentioned that some women’s team’s sports uniforms should not be allowed as they are in direct violation of the dress code.

On the other side of that argument, you had those who mentioned that dress codes are in place so that students understand that some work environments will require a dress code to perform the job.

Others mentioned having the self-discipline to just follow the rules.

There is certainly no gray area when it comes to school dress codes. I agree that it is more difficult, especially for young girls, to find clothes that match the dress code of a school. But fashion isn’t exactly what the school is really known for. I believe that the rules, and to a greater extent the laws, exist for a reason. Yes, we live in a free society where we can do whatever we want. But rules and laws are in place because some people use this freedom to wrongly impose on others. Without rules and laws, our free society would be chaos.

For my part, I prefer to follow the rules and laws because I have the personal discipline to do so and I don’t have to worry about the consequences of disobedience or breaking these laws.

School dress codes are certainly a hot topic of debate in East Texas. Making a case at your local school board to make a change is the best course of action. We want our children to be able to express themselves, but parameters must be defined and followed so that they can become respectable and disciplined adults.

