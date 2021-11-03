Hasselback potatoes dress up a festive table





Ladies and gentlemen, sharpen your knives. It’s time to add some spice to your holiday table with hasselback sweet potatoes. Forget the pot loaded with marshmallows; Hasselback sweet potatoes are not only healthier, but also an awesome way to present a holiday favorite with the same flavors. The hasselback technique involves thinly slicing an entire potato so that it looks like an accordion or a fan. You don’t cut the entire length, so the potato can be served in one piece. By preparing them this way, you get a refined presentation that is easy to scent. With a crispy exterior and a creamy interior, the hasselback sweet potato is the best of both worlds. This unique way of presenting potatoes takes its name from the Swedish restaurant Hasselbacken where it was first served. The story goes that in 1953, Leif Eliasson, a young student chef, had the idea to cut a whole potato like a fan. However, references to hasselbackspotatis were found in a 1934 cookbook, so it may have been someone reinventing the wheel. Although they sound like a chore, hasselback sweet potatoes are easy to prepare. All you need is a sharp knife. To cut the potatoes, place them lengthwise between the handles of two wooden spoons or chopsticks. Knitting needles or skewers work well too. Cut the potato into 1/ 4 -inch slices, leaving 1/ 4 thumb down not sliced. Spoons or chopsticks will prevent the knife from slicing completely. When choosing sweet potatoes, look for Jewel or Garnet varieties. They are oblong in shape with dark orange-red skin and orange flesh. Choose sweet potatoes that are about half a pound, and preferably all the same size. Sweet potatoes Hasselback maple syrup cup

cup of apple cider

3 tablespoons of butter

1 cinnamon stick

2 whole cloves

1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

4 sweet potatoes, cut hasselback style

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts In a small saucepan, combine the maple syrup, cider, butter, cinnamon, cloves and orange zest. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until it thickens a bit, about 15 minutes. Put aside. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Brush the sweet potatoes with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place them cut side up on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until they can be pierced easily with a knife. Take the sweet potatoes out of the oven and use a fork or spatula to gently separate the slices to make more room between each. Using a brush, generously coat the potato slices with the syrup mixture. Sprinkle with crushed walnuts and cook for another 10 minutes. Serve hot. Julie Falsetti, originally from York, comes from a long line of good cooks. His column, From Scratch, is published twice a month in the food section of The York Dispatch. Contact her with questions and comments at [email protected]

