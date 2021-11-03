Diego Gonzalez wins Big South Men’s Golfer of the Week honors

Diego Gonzalez, a senior on the NC A&T Men’s Golf Team, was named Deep South Golfer of the Week following his performance at the Phoenix Invitational.

Gonzalez received the honor a week after teammate Xavier Williams also won the honor. I had the pleasure last week of sitting down and talking with Diego about what this meant to him.

It’s really cool that the conference rewards us for our performance at a high level. If my teammates and I are named Golfers of the Week, it means we have a very good chance of winning any tournament we play. Honors like this only motivate us to be better, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez broke a two-day record at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon University. He was fourth, two strokes behind the leaders, with a 205 under 8 on 54 holes and three rounds of golf. Gonzalez scored par-5, a 534-yard par-6 for the third card in school history.

Although he received these honors, Gonzalez wished he had finished first.

After round one and round two I knew I wasn’t playing as well as I could, Gonzalez said. We needed a 63 going into the final round and I finished with a 66. I was -3 behind to win the championship. It hurts because I was under 7 missing 3 holes, but all I can do is learn from it.

A&T coach Richard Watkins praised Diego’s performance last week, calling him a very good player who plays under control and works very hard on his game.

He is always prepared and sticks to his plan of attack. He works very hard on his game, but he knows how to have fun while working. It’s a good mix for a good player, said Watkins.

Diego says the work ethic that Coach Watkins talked about is such as it is because of his primary focus.

Since I got here, I have one major goal: to get to the PGA Tour, said Gonzalez. I try to push my team to be great here too because I know they also have goals that they want to achieve. At the end of the day, you have to perform. No matter what work you do, we have to win and compete to get better.

Gonzalez is not the only stallion on this team. His teammate Xavier Williams also received Big South Golfer of the Week honors a week before Diego after bouncing midway through the tournament the same way Gonzalez did.

Gonzalez and Williams are both competitive and push each other to be better in every practice.

Xavier and I get along well and have similar goals for ourselves as well as for the team as a whole, Gonzalez said. We always fight, no matter what. Since the first year, we try to surpass ourselves in every tournament. If he minimizes, I do my best to encourage him to keep a cool head and support him. If I minimize, hell does the same. It’s like a brother to me.

All he ever was is to win and improve for himself and his teammates around him. So it was no surprise that Gonzalez was in full swing when two-time NBA champion JR Smith joined the Aggies Mens Golf team in August.

The first time I met him I told him I will try to help you with anything I can, Gonzalez said.

Smith has made good progress since joining the Aggies. Smith participated in his first collegiate tournament at the Phoenix Invitational.

He’s made a lot of progress lately. I was extremely impressed with his performance in his first tournament. Doing this while dealing with all the pressure from the media and outside noise – I could only imagine. He’s a real competitor at the end of the day and that’s all we could ask for.

Aspirations are bright for the Aggies for the remainder of the season and Diego believes this team has what it takes to win a few tournaments over the next few months.

The goal for the team this year is to win our home tournament and hopefully a few more. To get there, we need to be patient, stay the course, and keep improving every day.

Aggie Golf will be back in action on March 14, 2022 at Appalachian State University for the Bash at the Beach tournament.